IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to grow by USD 281.25 bn by 2026, Need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to increase by USD 281.25 billion, at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2021 to 2026. The Type segment will generate maximum revenue in the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market, owing to the access to local talent and advanced technologies that enable a client to maintain a lean staff.
In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the growth of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government organizations such as Medicaid, which provide medical aid to people with limited income and financial resources. Request Free Sample Report.
IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Major Growth Drivers
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
Need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency
Growing digital transformation in organizations
Increased adoption of software-defined infrastructure
Also, A development in the information technology BPO market that is anticipated to have a favorable impact in the upcoming years is the rise of emerging nations as call center destinations. Organizations can better coordinate their processes through outsourcing, which also increases operational effectiveness. They can improve client satisfaction and cut operating expenses thanks to it.
Due to the low operating expenses, call center businesses have established operations, among other nations, in India and the Philippines. While operating in these nations, these organizations must contend with issues like subpar quality, pay inflation, high attrition rates, and distant managerial complexity. As a result, they are concentrating on growing their companies in other nations in order to diversify their skill sets, gain a competitive edge, and enhance their presence. Buy Sample Report.
IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Key Vendor Offerings
Accenture Plc: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for Intelligent Finance Operations, Supply Chain, Sourcing and Procurement, Banking, and Marketing.
Acora Ltd: The company offers solutions and services for digital security and automotive.
Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for SAP consultant finance and controlling, data warehousing, and business analysis automation.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for digital processes and intelligent automation.
Concentrix Corp.: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for application services and modernization, artificial intelligence, cloud enablement, and core modernization.
To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Reasons to Buy IT Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Report:
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market vendors
Related Reports
Master Data Management Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12%
Market growth 2022-2026
$281.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.54
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, India, The Philippines, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Acora Ltd, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Dofort Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Helpware Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ITC Ltd., Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC, Solutions Connected LLC, Tag EServices Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unisys Corp., Unity Communications LLC, Wipro Ltd., and CGI INC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 IT related BPO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Contact centers BPO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Accenture Plc
10.4 Capgemini Service SAS
10.5 CGI INC
10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
10.7 Concentrix Corp.
10.8 Infosys Ltd.
10.9 International Business Machines Corp.
10.10 Tag EServices Pvt. Ltd.
10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
10.12 Wipro Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-business-process-outsourcing-bpo-market-to-grow-by-usd-281-25-bn-by-2026--need-to-focus-on-core-competencies-and-improve-efficiency-to-boost-market-growth----technavio-301643653.html
SOURCE Technavio