IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to grow by USD 281.25 bn by 2026, Need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to increase by USD 281.25 billion, at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2021 to 2026. The Type segment will generate maximum revenue in the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market, owing to the access to local talent and advanced technologies that enable a client to maintain a lean staff.

In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the growth of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government organizations such as Medicaid, which provide medical aid to people with limited income and financial resources.

IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency

Growing digital transformation in organizations

Increased adoption of software-defined infrastructure

Also, A development in the information technology BPO market that is anticipated to have a favorable impact in the upcoming years is the rise of emerging nations as call center destinations. Organizations can better coordinate their processes through outsourcing, which also increases operational effectiveness. They can improve client satisfaction and cut operating expenses thanks to it.

Due to the low operating expenses, call center businesses have established operations, among other nations, in India and the Philippines. While operating in these nations, these organizations must contend with issues like subpar quality, pay inflation, high attrition rates, and distant managerial complexity. As a result, they are concentrating on growing their companies in other nations in order to diversify their skill sets, gain a competitive edge, and enhance their presence. Buy Sample Report.



IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Accenture Plc: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for Intelligent Finance Operations, Supply Chain, Sourcing and Procurement, Banking, and Marketing.

Acora Ltd: The company offers solutions and services for digital security and automotive.

Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for SAP consultant finance and controlling, data warehousing, and business analysis automation.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for digital processes and intelligent automation.

Concentrix Corp.: The company offers IT business process outsourcing services for application services and modernization, artificial intelligence, cloud enablement, and core modernization.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,

Reasons to Buy IT Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market vendors

IT business process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2022-2026 $281.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, India, The Philippines, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acora Ltd, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Dofort Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Helpware Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ITC Ltd., Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC, Solutions Connected LLC, Tag EServices Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unisys Corp., Unity Communications LLC, Wipro Ltd., and CGI INC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 IT related BPO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Contact centers BPO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Capgemini Service SAS

10.5 CGI INC

10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

10.7 Concentrix Corp.

10.8 Infosys Ltd.

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 Tag EServices Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

