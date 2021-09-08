Business Process Outsourcing Market to Record Growth Worth $ 40.16 billion with Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd. And Accenture Plc Holding Dominant Positions in the Vendor Landscape | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Process Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Business Process Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the business process outsourcing market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 40.16 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing adoption of BPO by IT and telecom service providers and the beneficial aspects of BPO services are some of the key market drivers expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, data breaches may impede market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The business process outsourcing market report is segmented by end-user (IT and telecommunication, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Moreover, 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for the business process outsourcing market in the region.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Accenture Plc

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Capgemini SE

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Information Technology Industry Include:

BPO Business Analytics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

IT and BPO Services Market in India by Product, End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Expenditure

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-process-outsourcing-market-to-record-growth-worth--40-16-billion-with-capgemini-se-infosys-ltd-and-accenture-plc-holding-dominant-positions-in-the-vendor-landscape--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301370392.html

SOURCE Technavio