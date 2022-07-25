Business Process Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 40.16 billion, Accenture Plc and CapGemini SE Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business process outsourcing (BPO) refers to the outsourcing of business processes by companies to third-party service providers. These processes can be related to finance, HR, accounts, and technical support. Outsourcing helps companies save costs and focus on core activities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Business Process Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The business process outsourcing market value is anticipated to grow by USD 40.16 bn. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a Sample Report

Market Dynamics

The focus on reducing operational costs is driving the growth of the market. These costs include the costs involved in manufacturing goods and services, maintenance, and administration. Organizations are outsourcing their business processes and operations to focus on their core businesses. BPO services help organizations increase market share, expand their customer base, and improve customer relationships.

Data breaches challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Technological advances and the rising use of Internet services across the world has put the safety of customer data at risk. Hence, data breaches are a major challenge for BPO companies.

For information about other trends and challenges that will shape the future of the market, View PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

The business process outsourcing market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Accenture Plc - It offers intelligent finance operations, marketing solutions, and other services. The services are availed by SynOps. It helps create a data-driven operating model that connects intelligent technologies, talent, and data and analytics to provide real-time, actionable insights.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. - The company offers payroll outsourcing, small business payroll, and other services.

Capgemini SE - The company offers supply chain management solutions. It includes a range of services integrating supply chain master data with planning, execution, and analytics. It offers finance and accounting solutions and other services.

Infosys Ltd. - The company offers data analytics solutions.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers procurement and sourcing services, financial transformation services, and other services.

Story continues

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a Sample Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the business process outsourcing market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into IT and telecommunication, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment contributes the largest share of the market owing to technological advances, fast growth in data traffic, and growing demand for digital content and communication by consumers.

By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing solutions, social media, AI, and RPA.

Related Reports

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Sourcing, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Human Resource Outsourcing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Business Process Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Capgemini SE

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

NEC Corp.

NTT DATA Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-process-outsourcing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-40-16-billion-accenture-plc-and-capgemini-se-among-key-vendors---technavio-301591660.html

SOURCE Technavio