New Business: Ray the Mover on the move; Blue Harbor Coffee plans second shop

Nov. 25—THE LANDSCAPE along Interstate 293 in Manchester will soon change with Ray the Mover packing up its own stuff and moving itself out.

For decades, the company's sign featuring a cartoon sun and a palm tree has caught the attention of drivers on both north- and southbound lanes. The words "Florida Express" advertise weekly trips to the Sunshine State.

The 35,462-square-foot high-bay warehouse at 201 Allard Drive has been listed by Colliers International.

Robert Rohrer, a managing director at Colliers, said Ray the Mover is relocating and the owners of the building are looking to find a new tenant.

Few details of where Ray the Mover will land are actually known after at least a half-dozen attempts to reach the owners and other company representatives.

According to the listing, more than 50,000 vehicles pass the building on an average day.

"(It's) one of the most recognizable buildings in Manchester," the listing reads.

Ray the Mover has been a staple of the Queen City since 1937 when it was started by the Allard family. (Yes, the street is named after them.) The business was first located on Commercial Street, before moving to the West Side.

The business was sold in 2015, according to company records filed with the state.

Double the caffeineBlue Harbor Coffee on Lafayette Road in Hampton will open a second location closer to the ocean.

The company will take over the space of the Jumpin' Jack's Java Oceanview Cafe, which permanently closed in April. The cafe space is located at the Hampton House Hotel at 333 Ocean Blvd.

The coffee shop just celebrated its fourth anniversary.

A post by Blue Harbor Coffee on Facebook says its operators are "absolutely giddy" to expand to their second shop, which is set to open next year.

Pet care in Portsmouth

New to the West End Yards in Portsmouth is PetMedic, a veterinary urgent care clinic. The business held a ribbon cutting Nov. 15.

The business is modeled after human urgent care, according to a news release. The clinic offers same-day appointments for non-life-threatening conditions such as abscesses, dehydration, fractures and trouble walking. It complements general practice veterinarians, which have had long wait times in recent years, as well as emergency hospitals.

Story continues

PetMedic has six exam rooms, a surgical suite and three veterinarians with services including laboratory, digital X-ray and ultrasound services.

Jersey Mike's growth

Jersey Mike's Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, opened its latest New Hampshire location at 254 North Plainfield Road (Route 12A) in West Lebanon. The location is operated by franchise owner Chris Brown.

The chain has more than 2,500 locations nationwide. The restaurant's hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Subs are made with fresh-baked bread and often topped with "the juice," a blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil.

New owners

Kathan Gardens in Newport has new owners: Callie and Amie Freak, who started Briar Patch Landscaping in Croydon in 2020.

Dolan Real Estate handled the confidential sale.

Kathan Gardens sells annuals, perennials, herbs, shrubs, trees and garden fertilizers, mulch and tools, according to its website. The shop features "heartfelt unique gifts."

The place opened in 1953 when the Kathan family converted an old chicken coop into a greenhouse in Wendell and moved to Newport in 1955. Kathan Gardens now consists of 16 greenhouses.

If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.