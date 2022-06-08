U.S. markets close in 4 hours

The Business Research Company's Smart Washing Machine Market Insights Gathers High-Technology Trends In The Industry

·3 min read

The smart washers market provides comprehensive data on opportunities that can be grasped by industry players.

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific has the largest smart washing machine market share globally, accounting for a whopping 59% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the smart washing machines market will be Africa and the Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.8% and 10.8% respectively. These will be followed by South America and North America.

tbrc logo
tbrc logo

The global smart washing machine market size is expected grow from $14.87 billion in 2021 to $15.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart washing machine market is expected to reach $20.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Request a free sample of the Smart Washing Machines Market Report

Smart Washing Machine Market Trends Hinge On Adoption Of Advanced Technologies

Wi-Fi

Companies in the smart washing machines market are investing in Wi-Fi technology in order to increase processing speed.

Voice-Enabled

Companies in the smart washing machines market are investing in voice-enabled washing machines for market growth.

Internet of Things

Companies in the washing machines market are investing in IoT technologies in washing machines to offer customized solutions. IoT-enabled devices are embedded with sensors, internet connectivity, and other hardware that allows communication via the web.

Artificial Intelligence

Companies in the smart washing machines market are investing significantly in AI technology. AI can identify data types, find possible connections among datasets, and recognize knowledge using natural language processing. Users will be able to use their smartphones or voice assistants to control these AI powered washing machines.

The global smart washing machines market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 38.6% of the total market in 2021. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. was the largest competitor with 9.36% share of the market, followed by LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Arcelik A.S., Xiaomi Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Miele and Cie KG.

See more on the Smart Washing Machines Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated), Linen And Uniform Supply), By End-Use (Commericial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers, Others - Household Laundry Equipment), By Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic/ Manual), By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Retail, E-commerce) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Soap And Other Detergents Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Laundry Detergent, Soap, Dishwashing Detergent, Toothpaste, Other Product Types), By Application (Homecare Detergents, Industrial Soap and Detergent, Homecare Soaps, Other Applications), By End-User (Body, Clothing, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-business-research-companys-smart-washing-machine-market-insights-gathers-high-technology-trends-in-the-industry-301563612.html

SOURCE The Business Reseach Company

