The Business Research Company's Smart Washing Machine Market Insights Gathers High-Technology Trends In The Industry

The smart washers market provides comprehensive data on opportunities that can be grasped by industry players.

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific has the largest smart washing machine market share globally, accounting for a whopping 59% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the smart washing machines market will be Africa and the Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.8% and 10.8% respectively. These will be followed by South America and North America.

The global smart washing machine market size is expected grow from $14.87 billion in 2021 to $15.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart washing machine market is expected to reach $20.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Smart Washing Machine Market Trends Hinge On Adoption Of Advanced Technologies

Wi-Fi

Companies in the smart washing machines market are investing in Wi-Fi technology in order to increase processing speed.

Voice-Enabled

Companies in the smart washing machines market are investing in voice-enabled washing machines for market growth.

Internet of Things

Companies in the washing machines market are investing in IoT technologies in washing machines to offer customized solutions. IoT-enabled devices are embedded with sensors, internet connectivity, and other hardware that allows communication via the web.

Artificial Intelligence

Companies in the smart washing machines market are investing significantly in AI technology. AI can identify data types, find possible connections among datasets, and recognize knowledge using natural language processing. Users will be able to use their smartphones or voice assistants to control these AI powered washing machines.

The global smart washing machines market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 38.6% of the total market in 2021. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. was the largest competitor with 9.36% share of the market, followed by LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Arcelik A.S., Xiaomi Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Miele and Cie KG.

