It's Your Business | Robots, real estate and rosé

As Top of the Morning might suggest, there is no shortage of bars in the Champaign-Urbana area. However, there is one that has cornered an unusual market — the Harvest Market, to be exact.

The Mezzanine Bar has been a part of the grocery store since it opened in 2016, hiring manager Donna Wright said.

It is intended to be "part of the experience of the store", she said, with the venue hosting activities such as live music, bingo, trivia, tastings and "Sip and Shop" events.

"You'd be surprised how many people come and use it as kind of a date night," Wright said. "They come here and they have a great dinner with The Farmhouse and have drinks, and then they get their grocery shopping done."

The coffee of the future

Another unique venue is Yummy Future, a coffee shop on Green Street that is set apart not by its location but by its star barista — who happens to be a robot named Mozart.

"Our story begins in 2019 along the bustling streets full of college students in Champaign, Illinois," founders shared on the business's website. "Two electrical engineering students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign started developing the prototype of Yummy Future robots with the goal of bringing future-forward robotic technology into our daily lives."

Co-founders Jack Cui and Garrett Yan participated in the startup accelerator Y Combinator and then gathered a team of engineers and business specialists to work on making their dream of "robotic coffee shops" a reality.

According to Yummy Future, Mozart can make a cup of coffee in about 30 seconds, only requires one to two hours of maintenance for 24 hours of operation and can make running a coffee shop more affordable due to lower labor costs.

However, the shop also has openings for human baristas as well.

"Yummy Future is a revolution," the business's website states. "We believe in building a society where intelligent robots are seamlessly integrated into human life and make it better — an integration where human beings are free to pursue more thinking space and connection with one another. Our vision lies in raising the living standards and enriching our communities. We have transformed a coffee shop into a collaborative space where humans and robots are living in harmony."

A retail center located at 1201-1205 E. Grove Ave. in Rantoul is being offered for sale with an asking price of $2.1 million.

"Family owned since 1970, this three-tenant center, which is comprised of two buildings, has been anchored by a grocery store since built in 1970 and has been home to County Market, a regional grocery store chain, since 2010," Guth & Associates, LLC shared in a social media post. "Additionally, the location has been home to a pharmacy since 1986, originally being Hook Drugs and transitioning to CVS Pharmacy."

According to county records, the property is currently owned by MWS Properties & Investments.

"It's an older family that's looking to liquidate their commercial assets," said Jill Guth.

The property has been listed on Crexi since late October, and Guth said they've seen some "very good interest" in the land.

In addition to the tenant space occupied by County Market and CVS, the property includes 2,100 square feet of available space that was vacated by a local bank. This area can be accessed from the building's exterior or within the grocery store.