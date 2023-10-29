It's Your Business has Shannon Wickliffe, Kimberly Brey, Treena Mason and Clay Britton

Hires

Shannon Wickliffe

Shannon Wickliffe has joined the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center as chief development and operating officer. Wickliffe comes to the nonprofit children’s museum with extensive experience in sales, banking and fundraising. Prior to joining the Discovery Center, Wickliffe held the role of chief development officer at KidsTLC in Olathe. Wickliffe has served in multiple educational leadership capacities, including the Olathe Public Schools Board of Education and Olathe Public Schools Foundation board. In his new role at the museum, he will oversee the critical areas of fundraising, donor relations, business and finance. Wickliffe earned a bachelor's degree in political science in 1999 from the University of Kansas. He and his wife, Stefanie, have two adult daughters. His broad experience and commitment to the community make him a valuable addition to the museum team.

Kimberly Brey

Stormont Vail Health welcomed Kimberly Brey, an associate physician OB/GYN specializing in reproductive and pregnancy care, to the Stormont Vail Women’s Services team. Brey provides comprehensive women’s health services in the Stormont Vail OB/GYN-Lincoln Center, 800 S.W. Lincoln St., in Topeka. “I love my entire job! I can’t choose one part that I don’t like,” said Brey. “I like GYN because I love doing surgery; I enjoy getting to know OB patients during pregnancy. I also appreciate the basics, like contraception and well-woman care. I just like it when patients have a good experience.” Brey was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas. After completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Kansas, she began her career in the health care field at an OB/GYN clinic. There, she worked in various office positions managing bookkeeping, medical records, billing, coding and payables before an adverse experience with a clinic physician prompted her to return to medical school seven years later. “I thought to myself, ‘I can do better than that,’” said Brey. “I was working at an OB/GYN office, and the doctors talked me into going back to medical school. That, and knowing that I could do better than that physician, drove me back to medical school."

Matt Clarkson

Matt Clarkson was recently hired to fill the role of director of external sales at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Clarkson is a seasoned health care industry veteran with 25 years of experience leading sales and account management teams. He’s worked for various health insurers and has spent the past 20 years within the Blue Cross Blue Shield system leading other teams across the Midwest. Clarkson began his new role Sept. 18.

Christina Noland

Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners announced the expansion of its team with the addition of Christina Noland, who is a lifelong Topekan and graduated from Washburn University Institute of Technology in 2017 with a certificate in graphic design. She then went on to graduate from Washburn University with a bachelor's degree in mass media in 2023 with an emphasis in advertising and public relations. During her time at Washburn, Noland carried multiple roles across campus as a marketing intern, graphic design assistant, managing editor and creative director. She also led many group projects and has a knack for, “putting herself in other people’s shoes.” Noland’s last year as an undergrad was spent as editor-in-chief of Washburn Student Media’s Indigo Magazine and Kaw Yearbook, a duo-responsibility position. "At Compass, we value bravery, work ethic, communication, fun and adventure. Christina embodies these values, and her expertise and support will undoubtedly contribute to our clients' successes,” said Tara Dimick, partner with Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners.

Barbara Gannaway

Topeka Collegiate announced that Barbara Gannaway has been named director of development. Gannaway brings a wealth of experience to this role. She has been a teacher and counselor, led teams of educators and provided professional development at both the national and local levels. She was a Topeka Collegiate educator and programs director from 2002-2012. Gannaway has a successful track record in leading fundraising campaigns and acquiring grants for innovative projects. Gannaway serves on the board of CASA and CURE Epilepsy and is a committee member of the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society. “She knows our school's values and culture of excellence,” said Lyn Rantz, head of school. “She has been a valued member of our school community for over two decades. And it is perfect timing: the school is undergoing transformational changes with the Sustain Campaign, a $7 million campus renovation project. There is a real sense of pride within our alumni, students, faculty, and families. Barbara is rejoining the school at a pivotal time!” Gannaway will begin Nov. 6.

Promotions

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas announced the following promotions:

Treena Mason

• Treena Mason to executive vice president and chief sales officer. In her new role, she will oversee sales, marketing, customer experience, product development, provider and institutional relations. This change will help improve the entire customer journey — from selecting an insurance carrier to using benefits. Mason joined BCBSKS in 1997 as a group consultant in the company’s Dodge City office, working her way through the ranks as a regional manager, followed by vice president of group sales and then senior vice president of sales and operations. Having lived in many cities across the state, she is familiar with the challenges facing Kansans related to their health care.

Clay Britton

• Clay Britton to senior vice president and general counsel, with responsibility for legal, governance and technology functions. This includes legal and compliance services, government and community relations, internal audit services and information technology. Britton will help these areas work cohesively together to ensure Blue Cross has the infrastructure in place to meet members’ needs and meet requirements under state and federal law. Britton joined BCBSKS in 2021 as vice president and general counsel.

Nicki Flanagan

• Nicki Flanagan to senior vice president, chief human resources officer, and will oversee human resources, workforce leadership development, facilities and employee experience. In addition, the vice president of operations and CMS programs now reports to Flanagan. She joined the company in 2016.

Matt Burns

• Matt Burns to associate vice president, chief actuary. He will oversee all activities related to actuarial, underwriting and medical economics. Burns joined the company in 2021.

Pete DiDio

• Pete DiDio to associate vice president, controller. In his new role, he will be leading the accounting department as well as assisting the company with achieving its strategic initiatives and goals. Didio joined the company in 1992.

Andrea Larsen

• Andrea Larsen to associate vice president of sales and chief operating officer of Advance Insurance Co. of Kansas, the life insurance subsidiary of BCBSKS. She is responsible for the development and implementation of sales strategy across multiple product lines while fostering collaborative relationships with employer groups and members throughout the state. Larsenbegan her career with BCBSKS in October 2006, later joining the sales team in 2008. Since then, she has held various sales positions, most recently serving as senior director of sales. A native Kansan, raised in Iola, she is dedicated to working to make health care available and affordable for Kansans.

Stephanie Buckman

• Stephanie Buckman was promoted to director of association health plans and national/special accounts. She will be responsible for working with prospective groups and current groups — ensuring they have the products they need to serve their employees effectively. Buckman will be working with the State Employee Health Plan and the Federal Employee Health Plan. She joined BCBSKS in 1990.

Topeka-area hirings, promotions, retirements and other announcements can be emailed to iyb@cjonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: It's Your Business has Stormont Vail, Blue Cross, Compass Marketing