It's Your Business: Spring brings special events, new businesses, projects to Bloomington

Spring is here and the flowers are blooming.

Downtown Bloomington is full of opportunities to explore and enjoy during this time of year. Special events, new businesses and new development projects are popping up everywhere.

We are all about connecting through shared experiences. Gallery Walk is Friday, April 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. Bloomington Community Farmers' Market opens on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Constellation Stage & Screen is showing “The Play that Goes Wrong” now through April 14.

The ultimate shared experience this Monday, April 8, is the total solar eclipse at 3:04 p.m. for 4 minutes. Stories of before and after experiences will be told over and over for years. Try to make it a memorable and safe event for you and yours. Still need eclipse glasses? You can pick up free glasses while they last at the visitors center at 2855 N. Walnut St. For eclipse tips and information go to www.VisitBloomington.com/Eclipse. To receive Monroe County Public Safety related messages text “MoCoEclipse” to 226787.

Looking forward to April 28, our blossoming collection of international offerings are highlighted at the International Festival at Fourth and Dunn Street. The event is quickly becoming a community tradition.

Spring is the perfect time to cultivate relationships in support of our local small business atmosphere. New retail, restaurant and services are popping up all over. Welcome to Brightside Cafe, Pilli’s Tortas, Maru Products Artisanal cafe, Marco and Polo, Bru Burger, Davis Academy of Music, Steve's Book-O-Rama, Tailored Thrift, Ragstock, Bluebird Couture, Taqueria Acapulco and new owners at Che Bello and Metal Works Brewing Company. Or visit one of your perennial favorites in celebration of our 40 businesses that have operated downtown for over 40 years. The list can be found Downtown Bloomington IN Facebook Page.

Beginning April 29 parklets for outdoor dining will be open. Kirkwood Avenue will not be closed this summer due to construction projects in the area and maintaining access.

New building developments are planting the seeds for future experiences. Plans include a new boutique hotel, a condominium project as well as culvert construction in the East Kirkwood Avenue area. Additionally, we are looking forward to a potential new hotel and The Kiln Collective renovation of Showers Brothers Furniture Kiln Building in the Trades District and new apartments at Johnson Creamery. Renovation of the city fire department on East Fourth Street is underway and the long-awaited convention center expansion to redevelop the southside of downtown is progressing.

As in any garden, fertilizer and weeding are essential to allow plants to flourish and bloom. We must maintain our downtown to keep a safe, healthy and thriving environment. Pulling weeds in the flower planters, picking up trash, maintaining properties, removing graffiti, pruning the trees are important.

Join in discussions and projects to create a healthy downtown on the third Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Monroe Convention Center. For questions, email info@downtownbloomington.com.

Spring is full of hope!

Talisha Coppock is executive director of Downtown Bloomington Inc. and the Monroe Convention Center.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Special events, new businesses and projects popping up in Bloomington