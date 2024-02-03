It's Your Business has Sridevi Donepudi, Char’dae C. Bell and Steven Davis

Hires

Sridevi Donepudi

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus has appointed Sridevi Donepudi, MD, as chief medical officer, effective Feb. 19. Donepudi will provide medical staff leadership, strategic and operational planning, along with oversight for the hospital-based physician group and medical ethics. She will support the advancement of the health system’s St. Francis Campus high-quality delivery system. She brings a wealth of experience to St. Francis, most recently serving as the Medicaid medical director for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. With a background in medical technology, Donepudi also previously served in multiple leadership roles at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, including chief medical quality officer. She was also a family medicine physician with Cotton O’Neil clinic in Topeka. “Dr. Donepudi has a commitment to excellence, which compliments the values at St. Francis. We look forward to her leadership continuing to lead the way in the Topeka area," said Scott Campbell, CEO of the health system’s St. Francis Campus. Raised in Topeka, Donepudi is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and earned a master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy. She completed her doctor of medicine at the University of Kansas School of Medicine and her family practice residency at Lutheran General Hospital Family Practice Program in Park Ridge, Illinois.

Char’dae C. Bell

Pathway Family Services announced Char’dae C. Bell, M.A. as its new vice president of residential and treatment services. Bell started as a case coordinator at PFS Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility in 2016. Most recently, she served as a supervisor for TFI’s Visitation and Exchange Centers. While working at TFI, Bell earned two master's degrees: a master of arts in marriage and family therapy from Liberty University and a master of arts in addiction counseling from Washburn University. Bell is finishing her Ph.D. in couples and family therapy at Kansas State University and is expected to graduate in December. Bell said: “Throughout my career, I have been driven by a strong sense of purpose and a dedication to excellence. I believe in fostering a collaborative, inclusive environment that empowers individuals and promotes service innovation. I am confident that, together with the talented members of our team, we can achieve new heights at PFS. I am excited to contribute my leadership and strategic thinking to advance our mission and vision.” Bell will oversee PFS’s Kansas-based programs and facilities in Topeka.

The National Speech & Debate Association announced Steven Davis, of Washburn Rural High School, a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his eighth Diamond Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work.

