Business Startup Beetexting Combats Missed Meetings with New Calendly Integration

·2 min read

As meeting abandonment continues to rise, Beetexting tackles ways to lower missed and cancelled meetings for their clients

BLOOMINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Beetexting, an innovative startup delivering texting solutions to businesses to create deeper and more authentic relationships with their customers, announced today that it has launched a new integration with online appointment scheduler Calendly. This integration allows Beetexting customers more ways to interact with the people who schedule appointments with them.

Beetexting, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Press release picture
Beetexting, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Press release picture

Beetexting's core mission is to help sales and service teams deepen customer relationships through personal, conversational texting. The company states that this new integration is aligned to their mission and will be a highly useful feature for their customers.

Beetexting is enabling their customers to create more advanced SMS workflow automations using the Calendly integration- expanding Calendly's functionality to include deeper customization, advanced SMS sequences, and the ability to manage replies. These workflows mean Beetexting customers can get more meetings on the calendar and keep those meetings to help drive potentially higher revenue and customer acquisition and retention.

"We're about successful business relationships at Beetexting, and that includes meetings. It's frustrating when meetings are missed or cancelled last minute. It's usually not due to an unwillingness to meet but more an overburdened schedule," says CEO Nageswar Bijivemula. "This integration allows businesses opportunities to communicate more directly with the people scheduling appointments with them through SMS workflow automations and two-way conversations, which in turn lowers cancelled/missed meetings. This creates a huge advantage for our customers in all industries."

Alex Short, Customer Success Manager, states that at Beetexting, the team is always looking for ways to help businesses create deeper relationships with their customers through effective communication, so it was an easy decision to integrate with Calendly.

"Calendly offers a solution to avoid the back and forth that comes with scheduling a meeting or appointment, making it easier for our customers to set their meetings and hopefully deepen their relationships further," Alex explains. "The integration really comes into play when creating automated SMS workflows based off your meeting information. Whenever someone schedules a meeting, you can automate reminder texts to both the meeting host and the invitee, send prep work or schedule a post-meeting thank you text. All responses are delivered to your Beetexting inbox, making this a highly efficient system that allows our customers to make the most of their time and resources."

The Calendly integration is available now in the Beetexting app for all plans. To start your Beetexting free trial, visit Beetexting.com/pricing.

About Beetexting:

Beetexting is an SMS business-grade texting platform focused on helping businesses have deeper and more meaningful conversations through personal, conversational texting. Our app enables sales and service teams from all industries, tools for engaging their customers and sales leads through text. Top features include the Communication Advocate, a proprietary feature that helps teams think through their messages before sending by asking users if their messages exude patience, understanding, grace and more. In addition, other popular features include pay-by-text, reviews-by-text, broadcast messaging, and more.

For more information about Beetexting and a full list of features, please visit Beetexting.com/features or contact:

Beetexting.com
(309) 605-0390 (call or text)
buzz@beetexting.com

About Calendy:

Calendly is the #1 online appointment scheduling platform with 10 million users worldwide including 50,000 companies. Their platform allows users to share their calendars with others by sending a link to their Calendly page that shows which times they are available to meet - letting people set appointments easily.

To learn more about Calendly, please visit calendly.com.

SOURCE: Beetexting



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704250/Business-Startup-Beetexting-Combats-Missed-Meetings-with-New-Calendly-Integration

