It's Your Business has Susan Takacs, Heather Morrison, Israel Sanchez and Billie Hall

Hires

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus announced that Susan Takacs will join its health system as chief operating officer, effective Nov. 5. Takacs comes to the health system’s St. Francis Campus from Physicians Regional Health System in Naples, Florida, where she served as market chief operating officer. Physicians Regional Health System is a three hospital, 357-bed acute care system. As market COO, she was instrumental in several service line expansions, including establishing an open-heart surgery program that achieved a 3-star Society of Thoracic Surgeons rating. She also championed the system’s stroke program to a comprehensive status in 2023. “I know Susan is inspired by our longstanding tradition of serving the community and our commitment to continue to advance health care in Kansas, “said Scott Campbell, president and CEO of the health system’s Topeka location. Takacs earned her bachelor’s degree in finance at Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration from University of Notre Dame, Mendoza College of Business.

Each of Foulston Siefkin LLP’s three offices in Kansas added attorneys as six new associates joined the firm, bringing the firm’s attorney roster to more than 90. Cameron Bernard is based in Kansas City, Andrew Wiederholt is based in Topeka, and Luke Kennedy, Lauren Page, Keiteyana Parks, and Jacob Schmidt work out of the firm’s Wichita office. Wiederholt brings his experience as a professional engineer to Foulston’s litigation practice group. Before earning his Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law, Andrew was a senior project engineer for Bartlett & West, where he handled public works infrastructure design and construction projects for local and state entities and enjoyed working with local governments and design and construction professionals. He advises clients on construction and engineering-related matters. Andrew’s two undergraduate degrees are a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Kansas State University and a bachelor of science in physics from Bethel College.

Story continues

Stormont Vail Health welcomed Heather Morrison, an OB/GYN specializing in a broad range of women’s health services, to the Stormont Vail Women’s Services team. Morrison provides a spectrum of women’s health services in Stormont Vail OB/GYN Lincoln Center, 800 S.W. Lincoln St., and the Stormont Vail Topeka Campus Hospital, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave. “My day-to-day practice is different,” said Morrison. “I have surgical procedures, hospital rounding, visiting with patients in the hospital, sometimes delivering babies as a hospital-based OB/GYN, and other days I practice and seeing patients in the clinic.” Morrison, a native Kansan from Hiawatha, often watched popular medical shows like “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” or “Quincy M.E.” with her mother while her older siblings attended school. While this experience piqued her interest in medicine, growing up in a family of teaching professionals instilled a deep regard for education. “Education is crucial," Morrison said. "It’s the basis of how I approach the care I provide patients. I allow patients to guide their care and make a choice that helps them feel confident in their decisions.” Morrison completed her medical degree and residency at the University Of Kansas School Of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas.

Promotion

GO Topeka, the leading economic development agency for Topeka and Shawnee County, announced the appointment of Israel Sanchez as the new director of equity and business development. Sanchez will succeed Glenda Washington, who has served as the partnership's chief equity officer, overseeing minority and women business development since 2013. Sanchez joined the partnership team in 2021, where he has made significant contributions to the organization’s Spanish language outreach efforts. Most recently, he served as the partnership's representative with the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and provided invaluable support to the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, acknowledged the remarkable legacy of Washington, stating: "No one can ever replace Glenda Washington, but the Partnership is excited to promote from within our own ranks. Israel has been a tireless advocate for minority businesses, and this role will allow him to leverage his own experiences as a Latino, a refugee, and a bilingual professional to ensure that every entrepreneur in Topeka has the same access to prosperity and success." Sanchez said: "I am truly honored to step into this role. My experience coming to the United States as a refugee from Cuba as a child has given me a unique perspective. I have seen what the American Dream can be, and I firmly believe that this dream is alive and well in Topeka. I am eager to continue the work of ensuring that all businesses feel represented, heard, and have access to the resources they need to achieve their dreams." Sanchez will assume his new role on Nov. 6.

Retirement

After serving as president and CEO of Sunflower Foundation for more than 22 years, Billie Hall has announced her plans to retire from the health philanthropic organization in early 2024. Hall, who assumed her duties in August 2001 following the organization’s incorporation in 2000, is the only CEO in the foundation’s history. “Billie has given the foundation over 22 years of outstanding leadership, compassion and vision while developing mutually respectful and supportive relationships with our many partners,” said Liz Sosa, chair of the Sunflower Foundation Board of Trustees. “On behalf of the current members of the Board of Trustees and all those who have served in previous years, we thank her for her steadfast commitment and guidance and wish her a very fulfilling retirement.” Sosa credits Hall with taking the Topeka-based foundation, whose mission is to serve as a catalyst to improve the health of all Kansans, from a concept to a nationally recognized and respected health philanthropic organization. Having the opportunity to lead the foundation as its founding CEO for two-plus decades has been an honor and privilege, Hall said. “I am proud of the relationships we built across this vast state – so many inspiring Kansans determined to improve the health and well-being of their communities,” Hall said. “I take with me memories of these outstanding people, groups, nonprofits, and advocates.” A native of Topeka, Hall earned her bachelor of arts in psychology from Washburn University and a master of science in public health from the University of Missouri.

Merger

The law firms of Stevens & Brand, LLP and Newbery, Ungerer & Hickert, LLP announced their merger, creating an expanded Topeka office of Stevens & Brand, LLP. “The shared experience, strengths and values of the two firms are an excellent match and will only enhance our ability to offer superb legal services for our clients, especially in the areas of tax law, estate planning, asset protection and Medicaid law,” said Brad Finkeldei, managing partner of Stevens & Brand. Dave Newbery, founding partner of Newbery, Ungerer & Hickert sees this merger as an opportunity to strengthen and broaden their legal services, especially in assisting clients with comprehensive strategies for managing and protecting assets. Since 1994, Newbery, Ungerer & Hickert, LLP has provided expertise in tax and estate planning, trust and estate administration, probate, business law, real estate law and mediation. Stevens & Brand, LLP offers a wide range of legal services with 30 attorneys across more than 40 areas of law and a history dating back to 1925, with offices in Topeka and Lawrence. The Stevens & Brand, LLP Topeka office is located at 4848 S.W. 21st St., Suite 201, Topeka.

Recognition

Craig C. Blumreich, managing director of the Topeka law firm, Larson & Blumreich, Chartered, was selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2024 in Personal Injury-Defense. In addition, he was recognized as 2024 Topeka Personal Injury-Defense Lawyer of the year. The “Lawyer of the Year” recognition is given only to individual lawyers who received the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.

Eight Goodell Stratton attorneys were recognized in the 2024 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America in these practice areas: N. Larry Bork, insurance law, medical malpractice law — defendants, personal injury litigation — defendants; Miranda K. Carmona, trusts and sstates; Tracy Cole, medical malpractice law — defendants; Susan L. Mauch, employment law — management, litigation — labor and employment; David P. O’Neal, litigation — insurance, medical practice law — defendants, personal injury litigation — defendants; Patrick M. Salsbury, mediation, workers’ compensation law — employers; Cynthia J. Sheppeard, employment law — individuals, employment law — management, insurance law, litigation — labor and employment, product liability litigation — defendants; and Catherine Walberg, insurance law.

Topekan Lawton Nuss was honored on the KU football field during a timeout at the recent sold-out game against BYU during KU’s “Salute to Service.” The capacity crowd recognized Nuss for his public service, first as a Marine Corps combat engineering officer and later as a justice on the Kansas Supreme Court. With him were his wife, Barbara, daughter Asia Garruss, and son-in-law Alex Garruss.

Topeka-area hirings, promotions, retirements and other announcements can be emailed to iyb@cjonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: It's Your Business has St. Francis, Stormont Vail and GO Topeka