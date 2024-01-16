Business thought leaders grapple with Michigan's population challenge, share insights

Three Michigan business ambassadors and thought leaders grappled on stage Tuesday with the challenge of retaining and attracting more workers to the state and shared insights on what may lie ahead this year during the Detroit Economic Club's annual Michigan Economic Outlook meeting.

The presentation began with the unveiling of the club's latest economic outlook, taken from a survey of over 1,000 businesspeople and associations across Michigan. The survey found 42% have a positive outlook for 2024 and 30% having a negative outlook, with the rest being unsure.

Quintin Messer, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp., left, Hilary Doe, chief growth officer for the state of Michigan; Gabriel Ehrlich, director of research seminar in quantitative economics at the University of Michigan.

One of the three invited speakers, Gabriel Ehrlich, an economic forecaster at the University of Michigan, said the survey's tepid expectations comport with recent U-M forecasts, including expectations that the first half of 2024 will be more challenging for Michigan businesses than the later half — when the Federal Reserve could move to lower interest rates.

The current higher interest rates are a challenge for Michigan's "cyclical industries," such as the auto industry, the mortgage industry and the building trades.

"The good news is inflation is falling right now," Ehrlich said. "That’s going to give the Federal Reserve space to pivot away from fighting inflation and toward supporting growth a little more — and that should give some relief to Michigan. We expect growth to start picking up in the second half of this year and then into 2025.”

The other speakers were Quintin Messer, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. or MEDC, and Hilary Doe, Michigan's first-ever chief growth officer with the MEDC. The panel moderator was Detroit News business columnist and editor Daniel Howes. The event was held inside Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

As for the challenge of growing Michigan's workforce, Doe said an MEDC-commissioned study found that faster-growing states had three things in common: populations with higher median incomes and more four-year college degrees than Michigan, plus "walkable, transit-rich" cities that were driving their growth.

“And so we’re really focused on the (study's) recommendations on trying to push on changing those things, because we think that they’ll help,” she said.

Doe believes there is no "silver bullet" solution to the state's workforce and population growth challenges, although we could all do a better job of highlighting Michigan's strengths, she said.

Messer also remarked on the potential power of more positivity, citing the tendency of some Michiganders to hold too negative a perception of the state.

“You can be relentlessly critical, but also eternally optimistic about a place," he said. "I think sometimes we struggle with that — you can be both.”

For his part, U-M's Ehrlich suggested that attracting more immigrants to Michigan would help.

"I would love to see us do better in terms of domestic migration and not lose as many people to other states," he said, "but the reality is for the foreseeable future, we really are going to be looking to international immigration if we want to grow the way that state leaders say they want to grow."

Looking beyond 2024, one speaker remarked on how the potential negative effects of climate change on Southern and coastal states could bring an influx of new residents to Michigan at some point in the future.

Messer noted how some home insurers recently stopped writing policies in a few disaster-prone states such as California and Florida.

"People are going to make rational decisions," Messer said. "You may like that place, but you may not want to rebuild and lose your entire net worth over and over.”

Speaking with reporters after the event, Messer said he isn't familiar with any formal research or forecasts as to when the climate change might start to reverse Michigan's population outflow to an inflow, although various researchers are looking at the subject.

“I would think you’re probably talking about maybe the later part of the 2030s, but certainly the 2040s," he said.

“A lot of people talk about 2050 as a year by which you are really going to see land loss. There will be certain parts of the U.S. that previously were able to be inhabited, won’t be anymore."

“I think we are good," he added, "but some of our fellow Americans in other parts of the nation may not be.”

