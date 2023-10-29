Business Tips from SCORE: Effective small-business leadership grows out of decisiveness

One of the key elements of being an effective small-business leader is being decisive. Making decisions and sticking with them. The issue all leaders face is that we live in a world of increasing noise where options to be considered are numerous, making it a struggle to make the “right” decision.

Why aren’t leaders decisive? They are fearful of making the wrong decision. Or are uncertain that the direction they are taking will be correct in the long run. They might lack the self-confidence they have enough information to make the “right” decision. Or they doubt that the direction they are contemplating will work out in the end. They go back to past decisions and rely on outcomes from prior decisions.

Michael Pedersen in a LinkedIn post reports “Without decisiveness, we will be on a never-ending path of dissatisfaction, stress and anxiety. The definition of insanity …”If you keep doing what you do, you will keep getting what you get.” This is a powerful yet under-utilized comment that should be pulled out often in our daily lives.

Negative thoughts limit the ability to be decisive

Humans are reported to have over 60,000 thoughts per day. Based on additional research, over 90% of these thoughts are negative. How can one be decisive if there are that many negative thoughts? Negative thoughts and emotions limit the ability to be decisive, so one of the key elements of being decisive is focusing on the positive and limiting the negative.

To be more decisive we need to think “small” and that works for small-business leadership. Make small, focused decisions that lead to larger more complicated ones. Get out of your comfort zone and be transformative one small step at a time.

There is a process for making small decisions that leads to larger more transformative change in your business. (1) define the issue, (2) detail the options available, (3) identify the line between good and bad choices, (4) Look at the facts, but listen to your gut, (5) Think of time as money so make decisions in a timely manner, (6) understand that your small-step decisiveness today will grow each time you make a decision related to the issue, (7) and, indecision is a small-business killer since the issues are just kicked down the road and not appropriately addressed.

Indecision is a decision that is debilitating to any organization

Indecision is a decision that is debilitating to any organization both for profit and nonprofit. Indecision is a decision. We are making a choice when deciding not to decide. Sometimes overthinking an issue causes indecision. The area that gets the most indecision in all organizations but mostly in small businesses and mini-nonprofits is addressing poor performing personnel. Managers and even leaders let the issue linger through indecision that is caused by fear. Fear of what might happen, what other team members might feel and actions they might take as a result. Fear of not being able to find a replacement. Effective leaders rise above this fear and follow the guide of “hiring slow and firing fast.”

In the world of small-business leadership empowerment, trust and the ability to make mistakes then learn from them is powerful. When this type of mindset is adopted the tug-of-war in decisions is reduced to a manageable level.

When considering best practices for becoming more decisive, one might consider the following in addition to the process described above: Once the issue is defined, gather relevant data and information before making the decision. This might include doing some on-the-ground research, financial analysis or even generating customer feedback. Stay calm and avoid making hasty decisions when the stress of the situation prevents complete rational thought.

Sometimes it is necessary to reach outside your organization to seek advice

Prioritize what is URGENT and what is just IMPORTANT and focus on resolving the most urgent first. Consider all the options. Explore multiple alternatives and weigh their pros and cons. As you explore your options, avoid procrastinating by setting deadlines for yourself. Sometimes it is necessary to reach outside your organization to seek advice from mentors, advisers or other subject matter experts for guidance. Sometimes “the gut” is the guiding influence. Trust your intuition that are reportedly housed in your “guts.” Your intuition can be a very valuable tool. But balance it with a rational analysis of the facts as you know them. Above all manage your risks and plan for contingencies. You must embrace failure knowing that all decisions are not necessarily the right one, so be prepared to learn from each and every decision. Remain adaptable. Flexibility is a necessity in decision making. Not all decisions are the right ones. We need to learn from our mistakes, pivot and change directions.

Remember, decisiveness is a skill that can be developed over time with practice and self-reflection.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands. For Free and Confidential Mentoring contact us at www.score.org/capecod or capecodscore@scorevolunteer.org, 508-775-4884. Source: LinkedIn posting by Michael Pedersen / FinanceFact - A Mindset for Making Faster Decisions.

