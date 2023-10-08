Business Tips from SCORE: Hackers focusing on small businesses. Here's how to protect yourself

What, me being hacked? I just own a Cape bookstore, hardware store, landscaping business or restaurant. Hackers want whatever you have and they are aggressively out to get it. You read about the mega businesses that have been attacked. The hackers have, however, been targeting small businesses because they are easy targets. In most cases, you are being infected with malware and are not even aware of it.

How can you defend against it? Be aware when something, anything, seems not to be normal. Your devices might be slowing down. There might be an increased number of suspicious messages. Devices will be uncharacteristically slow and with certain kinds of malicious software, devices might also crash.

Take a few minutes to familiarize yourself with malware that can attack at will. Pratik Dholakiya in Technology Trends details five of the most common malwares that are showing up in small businesses.

Mobile Malware. Employees use mobile phones to connect to the network of a business and get access to the customer’s personally identifiable data. Because mobile phones are poorly protected they have become a serious security threat for small businesses. Mobile devices are particularly susceptible to malware since small businesses focus their security resources primarily on PCs and laptops used in the business. Mobile Malware is an umbrella term for versatile kinds of malicious software that can be installed on a mobile device. When you install a new app on your phone, you could accidentally install malware, including banking Trojans, ransomware or adware. Scrolling through your mobile phone, it’s easy to click an infected ad or download a virus over email. A couple of signs a phone is infected with mobile malware include slow performance, overheating or a rapidly draining battery.

Infostealers refer to the kind of malware whose goal is to obtain sensitive data from the database of a business. In cybersecurity, they’re also known as “spyware” because their purpose is to allow hackers to spy on their victims. Trojan viruses seek out where data is stored, gather it and send it to the hacker to steal credentials or databases with personal data. Some spyware captures keystrokes and some strains seek out saved data. What do the hackers want — passwords so they can log into bank accounts, social media and email.

Trojan is another umbrella term for a large number of malware strains that can infect your devices. They are mostly used to install more malware on your devices to steal more data and to gain remote control of the enterprise's devices. Because every year there are more and more malware strains it is virtually impossible to defend against them all.

A Trojan is a malicious program that hides itself behind other, legitimate-looking programs. According to Dholakiya to bypass the anti-malware that you have on your computer, the Trojan mimics smaller-sized and trusted software. It can be accidentally downloaded in an infected email attachment or by clicking an infected ad.

Adware is malware whose purpose is to display large volumes of unwanted ads on one’s web browser. This is the most common kind of malware that targets mobile phones. They appear as pop-ups and unwanted communications covering the screen of their devices. They feature weight loss programs, casino offers or even NSFW (not safe for work) sites. Dholakiya reports that depending on the strain of malware, they might get so many pop-ups and ads that they won’t be able to complete their daily tasks. For every ad they close, two or three new windows pop up to cover the screen. This attack is a productivity killer.

Pay attention to major changes on your browser’s homepage, new ads, slow-performing devices, or extensions that appeared without you downloading them.

Ransomware is the type of malware that has been on the rise over the last couple of years. After the ransomware infects the device, you’ll know right away. It encrypts files (or parts of the infrastructure) and displays the ransom message on the screen of the victim. Some strains can steal data making the organization vulnerable. Those that are most vulnerable gather and store lots of data — health care, insurance, banking and credit card providers.

According to Technology Trends, there were 493.33 million recorded ransomware attacks in 2022.

Protecting your data is one of the must priorities of any organization large and even small. When your data is attacked you become vulnerable and open to attacks on the trust your customers put in you and your team.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg Certified Mentor — SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands. www.score.org/capecod, capecodscore@scorevolunteer.org, 508-775-4884. Sourced: 5 Types of Malware All Companies Should be Aware Of, Technology Trends, Sep 12, 2023 Pratik Dholakiya.

