Business tips from SCORE: High performance is driven by savvy executives

Take a look in the mirror this Sunday a.m. Ask yourself does your small-business team operate seamlessly, anticipate challenges and function well under pressure? A well-oiled team drives an organization to high performance and it is the leader of the team that cultivates that type of results. High performance is simply exceeding the expectations in achieving the goals and objectives of the organization.

And to get to that pinnacle, organizations need leaders to take them there. They know how to create a culture or environment that motivates and encourages teams to take that additional step that makes them high performing. It takes planning, strategy development and execution to transform a team from one of many to a uniquely high performing one.

Share the Vision. Stuart Andrews, executive coach, believes the process begins with a shared and united vision. It is a clearly articulated and shared statement of where you want to go and who your organization wants to be over time. It is the WHY of the organization’s being, such as: “Become the go-to residential landscaper on the Cape.” It also is having clear, focused, communicated goals and objectives with responsibilities for achieving those essential building elements.

Open Communications. When there is a free flow of communications vertically and horizontally in an organization it can leverage the strengths of the individual team members and the team as a whole. With open communications comes stronger forged connections between team members. Silos are broken down and cross fertilization of ideas are the norm not the exception. Open communications also means inviting feedback, both positive and constructive.

Continuous Growth Culture. Lifelong learning is a keystone to all high performing organizations. When the members are always learning they are identifying and implementing new strategies for improving on the old ones. When skills are enhanced, new tools are adopted and techniques are improved upon, the entire team’s performance is maximized.

Celebrate Everything. A team that generates a culture that celebrates efforts and accomplishment develops a positive work environment where the contributions and successes of individuals and groups of team members are held in high esteem and value. Whether the success is a monumental or just a step above the ordinary matters little, since it is the act of recognizing the effort and accomplishment that resonates with the team.

Flexibility. One the key ingredients of a high performing leader is being flexible. Being able to evaluate a situation and pivot away from an existing strategy and/or tactic to meet the changed environment. Adjusting to an established plan is part of managing and leading an organization since nothing is static.

Empowerment. When team members have ownership of their work, they perform at higher levels. When leaders give workers a voice and allow them to openly share ideas they adopt an “ownership” mentality. Making them accountable drives excellence since it becomes more personal than just executing an activity since they were told to do so. When leaders grant the authority to workers to do work without micromanagement, they most often exceed expectations resulting in high performance.

Strategies for Retention. It is ultimately critical for leaders to generate individualized strategies to retain high performing team members to perpetuate organizational performance over time. Finding ways to increase their roles within the organization is the beginning of retaining those team members who are pivotal to high performance.

Hire For Culture. Organization mission, vision and values must be kept mindful as organizations grow and add team members. In order to perpetuate the culture of the enterprise, the first ingredient in hiring new team members is bringing new employees into the organization that are aligned with its values and culture. Looking beyond their skills and what drives and motivates them is key to sustaining the culture of the business. Remember, Simon Sinek’s “WHY” first and apply it to recruitment of those who will help get you to your vision.

Leaders need to constantly be fine-tuning their skills set to achieve high performance.

· When confronted with a difficult situation, being decisive and sticking with it.

· Share. When the situation arises, accept the blame for failures and likewise with successes share the credit.

· Listen with the intent to understand, not just reply (Stephen Covey)

· Delegate tasks to make the most of the team’s talents and skills.

· Be a good role model to your team members.

Building high performing teams is a journey that takes time. It takes the passion, drive and determination of leaders who can infuse their empathy for the members of the team with their leadership skills.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands, www.score.org/capecod, capecodscore@scorevolunteer.org, 508/775-4884. Sources: Eight Tips for Staying Productive, Infographics, Dr. David Weiss, Building High Performance Organizations, Stuart Andrews, Executive Coach, Six Ways to Build a High-Performing Organizational Culture, Jose Luis Castro, Forbes Nonprofit Council, 11/20/22, Leading High Performing Teams, International Institute for Management Development, 11/2022

