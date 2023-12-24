Business Tips from SCORE: Are you positive about that? Here's here to achieve positivity

You might ask, what is positivity? It is a state of mind that encourages open communication, recognizes achievements, fosters a sense of purpose, provides growth opportunities, prioritizes work-life balance, and promotes leading by example to cultivate a positive work culture.

Jonathan Thompson of JTChronicles demonstrates positivity every single day and shows others how to generate this mindset.

“Trying to be positive every day is basically impossible. But controlling how much energy you give to anything negative is something you can learn to do," he says.

Negatives take a back seat

JT is a master at it. There are days which are on the negative side of the ledger, but JT looks at those elements in his life that are positive first so the negative ones take a back seat. When you decide that you want to have a better life, better job, family, community and better surroundings you can then focus on those elements of life.

But you have to be the one that starts the process. Your mental state is where it all begins. JT started meditating, looking at his surroundings and controlled what he watched and listened to, especially in the news, when there’s so much negativity 24/7. The secret is moderation. We all need to know what is going on in the world around us, but it doesn’t have to be all consuming.

You have one life. You don’t want to regret not trying things, doing things you have never done before. It’s never too late to start anew by asking what kind of person you want to be. It’s much easier to smile and be nice than to be grumpy and yell at people. Remember you get what you give! Either you are part of the problem or you're part of the solution, which one are you? JT commented: “I try to start the day on a positive note with a smile and viewing my Positivity videos. Doesn’t hurt to try. What do you have to lose?”

People who are positive are: Appreciative by recognizing and valuing the good things in life, Emotionally intelligent in that they navigate and express emotions while empathizing with others, Curious since they actively seek growth, embracing new experiences with others, Adaptable by adjusting to change and welcoming new ideas that promote growth and success, Employ humor in that positive people use humor to alleviate stress and brighten dark moods, Unselfish since they display generosity and consideration, prioritizing the needs of others, Purpose-driven since they set realistic objectives and strive to meet them, and, Calm by remaining patient and composed in the face of frustration and challenges.

Some believe that those who are optimistic practice positivity. When you can focus on the positive in any given situation you are demonstrating positivity. It’s about seeing your environment as “a glass half full, not half empty.” When a person thinks positively they anticipate happiness, health, success and believe they can overcome obstacles.

This doesn’t mean you ignore realism where life throws you curveballs. It means attacking issues from the perspective of positives vs. negatives. People who practice positivity are also capable of healthier relationships and making better decisions since their minds is more open to possibilities.

What are some of the practices that generate positivity?

Engage in positive thinking. This normally begins with self-talk where your thoughts flow through your head without being spoken aloud. Rule of thumb to make your thoughts more positive: Don’t say things to yourself that you would never say to a friend or loved one.

Practice gratitude. If we take a step back and think about the things we are grateful for your attitude will remain more positive. Remind yourself daily what you are thankful for. Some people keep a “gratitude journal” and update every evening. They might be big things like family and friends or health or small things like a great meal.

Spend time with other positive people. When we spend time with positive people we are more positive. They positivity can rub off on you so you can have more fun and enjoy your life more/ One activity that positive people do more than anything else is laugh. My mother-in-law used to call it internal jogging. My job as a husband is to make my wife laugh at least once a day. Laughter boosts mood, reduces stress and even helps maintain healthier functioning. It is also contagious so if you are feeling down and your companions can make your laugh, your mood will be elevated.

Be kind to yourself. Be kind to yourself both physically and mentally. When you make “me-time” important you are investing in your wellbeing and overall health. You are sending a message to your brain that you are worth taking care of and boosts your self-esteem and confidence. When you take care of yourself you are reducing your stress and anxiety and better able to address the situations you face daily. Take time to walk, bike, get a massage, read a book or just sit and meditate.

Practice mindfulness. This is where you are paying attention to present without any judgment. This activity makes us more aware of our thoughts, feelings and surroundings. It reduces stress, negative thoughts and anxiety. By practicing mindfulness we can learn to be more present and focus on positive aspects of our lives.

You might want to consider some the following habits that help with positive thinking: Start each day with a smile, do your daily planning a day in advance, focus on what is really important (urgent) vs whatever comes up, challenge yourself often but be realistic in your expectations, love yourself and laugh as much as you can.

Contributed by: Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands, Jonathan Thompson, JT Chronicles, JTChronicles@gmail.com, www.jtchronicles.com, Sources: 8 Traits of Highly Positive People, Michael Pedersen, www.mikepedersen.com, How to Practice Positive Thinking, College of Healthcare Professionals, Positivity, Walden University Press

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Generate positivity by practicing gratitude and mindfulness