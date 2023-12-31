Business Tips from SCORE: What a seller should know about the buyer's journey

As a seller you need to be aware of your customer’s journey and why it matters to your enterprise. Buyers don’t just appear and buy. All sellers need to be aware of the “buying continuum” and understand what actions are needed to drive buyers from step to step in order to acquire and retain them.

The continuum starts with unawareness of your brand to awareness/interest to understanding/belief and thus consideration to trying your offer or purchasing and to re-purchase and/or referral. Every buyer of every product or service goes through this continuum and the business owner is responsible for driving potential buyers through the process.

Supporting the buying continuum involves various strategies. And, they depend on the complexity of the problem being solved and the product/solution being offered. The key is understanding your buyer’s journey and providing relevant content at each stage in the continuum.

There are basically three stages that defines the buying continuum – Awareness – Consideration – Decision. During the Awareness stage the buyer is experiencing a problem or symptoms of a pain and have a goal to alleviate it. In the Consideration stage the buyer has clearly defined and given a name of their problem and are committed to researching and understanding the options to solve their issue. In the Decision stage the buyer has decided on a method to address their problem and identify the sources, make a short list and finally make a decision.

The seller must provide a seamless transition from one stage to another to assure the buyer’s continuous connection to the brand messaging. The messaging needs to be personalized and leveraging data that generates increased buy-into the brand’s value proposition. Consistent communication with a customer- focused mindset are key throughout the entire journey.

Unawareness – every brand begins its commercial life as being an unknown. Buyers don’t know of its existence. If one studies the Business Model Canvas approach to business planning it starts with developing a Value Proposition in response to targeted customer’s pain. The pain includes the issues facing them for which they are seeking solutions. As a seller you need to focus on the problems and pain points of your potential buyers. It’s the solutions that you are offering that transitions unawareness to awareness. Use of big picture industry-focused content, social media, and sponsorships all build awareness along with incentives to maximize word of mouth.

Awareness/Interest — Your buyers get interested in exploring your solutions to discover how your offering can solve their problems. You get potential buyers to become more interested in your solutions by focusing on them through education that buyers use to evaluate your offering(s). White papers, e-books, webinars, events, reports, videos, customer reviews and even checklists build awareness and interest.

Understanding, belief and consideration — Once a buyer becomes aware of the brand and its offering, the evaluation phase begins where the buyers understand what is being offered and begin to believe that the offer will solve the issues they face. They become willing to engage the selling in dialogue or further investigation to determine if there is a link between their needs, wants and desires and the brand offering. Sellers begin to show how it will be to work with them. They use demonstrations, sell/data sheets, trials, case studies, references and other types of data that furthers the buyer's consideration to buy.

Trial/Purchase — The evaluation of the seller’s offering is complete and the buyer commits to try the product or service. The seller has provided enough evidence that the solution offered is worth trying. They validate their value proposition and make buying easy. The next phase begins in the continuum – implementation/service phase. Live training, recorded webinars and user guides are all tools that sellers use to advance the process.

Post purchase — Every buyer that evaluates a product/service expects it to work in solving their problem. They expect performance and customer service. The result is they become loyal fanatics or advocates of the brand. Sellers in the post purchase period offer continuous learning, customer communities, loyalty/advocacy programs, feedback channels. Buyers expect periodic check-ins, newsletters, emails or even phone calls to make them feel engaged and included in the seller's community of buyers.

Repurchase/Recommendation/Referrals — When buyers are more than satisfied they become “loyalty fanatics” and expand the use of the brand’s products or services. Sellers encourage brand connection by staying in touch, looking for opportunities to upgrade and expand the use of the brand’s offerings. They do this by using newsletters, blogs, periodic emails and social media.

During all three stages we need to ask: How do buyers describe their challenges? How do buyers educate themselves on the goals and challenges? What are the criteria buyers use to evaluate their options?

Great customer experience is what brings them back to buy again and /or refer you to someone else.

Some best practices to consider in improving the customer experience are: Ask customers what issue they are trying to solve, Listen to the answer, Communicate your solution so that it is understood, Make your buying process easy, Always say “thank you” even if they don’t buy right away, Analyze your data, Put the customer first not the product or service, Look to customer outcomes not the transaction of making a sale, Always be learning (from your buyers), Create wow moments to increase memorability of your value proposition, Reward loyalty, and CARE about the customer.

When a seller embraces the concept of the buying continuum they have a better chance of generating more new buyers and retaining existing customers that if just leaving the process to chance.

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Certified Mentor, SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands. Free and Confidential Mentoring and webinars. www.score.org/capecod. Sources: The Buyer’s Journey & Why it Matters, uhurunetwork.com, What is the Buyer’s Journey? Hubspot, 7/21/22.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Business tips: A seller needs to focus on problems of potential buyers