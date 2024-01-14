Business Tips from SCORE: What unconscious bias has to do with your business

The U.S. Supreme Court has nine justices. Four went to Harvard Law School. Four went to Yale Law School. One went to Notre Dame’s law school.

There are 199 accredited law schools in the U.S. Why aren’t any of the other 196 law schools represented? Are none of their graduates qualified? Of course, some of them are. However, Harvard and Yale graduates benefit from their school’s reputation. They are assumed to be well qualified because of where they went to school. Other law schools are not as well regarded. Their graduates are assumed to be not good enough. Their graduates have an extra burden of proof to show they are good enough.

Both sides of this example are evidence of unconscious bias.

An unconscious bias is a stereotype, positive or negative, held by someone about a group of people. It is unconsciously applied to any person who is a member of that group. We generally think about unconscious bias as it is applied to large groups such as ethnicity, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation and identification or disability. Unconscious bias goes beyond those groupings. When you went to high school people were jocks, geeks or intellectuals. What about people from either rich or poor neighborhoods? What about good-looking or not-so-good-looking people or people who work in trades, law or science? The possibilities are endless.

Unconscious biases can limit creativity and adaptability

But what does this have to do with the world of work? Everything. Companies and employees working from unconscious biases can limit their creativity, limit their ability to adapt to new circumstances, fail to identify new target customers or miss an opportunity to attract and retain the best employees. As an entrepreneur, you need to do two things; build and grow the strongest organization you can and attract and retain the business of every possible customer or client. The failure to recognize or acknowledge an unconscious bias may limit your ability to build and sustain your business.

Successful businesses and organizations are diverse, nimble, and adaptive. They have not become and stayed successful by doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. They are willing to entertain new ideas and approaches. The nimbleness begins with diversity. The diversity lies within the composition of its members. Do the employees all appear to come from the same mold? Are there a variety of backgrounds, experiences and education? Is there respect, tolerance and acceptance of the differences? Unconscious bias can be a significant barrier to achieving the diversity needed for a continually successful business or organization.

Working from 'a hidden bias'

A few of many possible examples might help here. Look around your company or workgroup/department. How many women are there? How many people of color are there? How many of those women or people of color are in leadership positions? If they are in a leadership position and have done well in it how have they been recognized? Have they received promotions or bonuses? Of the finalists for the last five positions you have filled how many are women or people of color? How many of them have you hired? If they weren’t hired why not? If you are not satisfied with your answers to any of these questions you might consider that unconscious bias has played a part in that answer.

Let’s say you are developing or modifying a new product. You need to identify the target audience. Do you simply assume the same or similar target audience you have always had and go no further? Why? If you considered a broader audience and rejected or limited what it is, for what reasons did you do so? Were they eliminated because of your assumptions about what appealed to them? Were they eliminated because of good strong research? If the first, you were probably working from a hidden bias.

If you are making a hiring or promotion decision, how do you evaluate the candidates? Compare your group of semi-finalists or finalists with those who are no longer being considered. Have one or more types or groups of people been selected or not been selected such as gender, race, ethnicity or education? Is one type or group of people disproportionately represented? Why? There may be a good reason(s) for either one, but it does not hurt to ask. You may discover a hidden gem among those you have bypassed.

Assuming that in any of these examples, there is a possibility that a bias has influenced the result, what can you do about it? First, you have to recognize and acknowledge that a bias may be at play. It must be identified and raised to consciousness. Is it helping to aggravate or help the situation? When, where and how does it happen? Is the unconscious bias yours or the organization's? If it is yours, that is easier to address than if it is an organizational bias.

Recognizing and acknowledging unconscious or unacknowledged biases in yourself and/or your organization is hard. Determining if they are harmful or helpful to your business and then doing something about them is even harder.

Tools to raise awareness of unconscious biases

Everyone has unconscious biases. Some are good and others are not. The issue in the workplace is to recognize an unconscious bias, determine its impact and account for it when you, your employees and company make decisions or undertake projects or initiatives. What follows are a few ways to help make this happen.

Provide employees with tools and resources to raise their awareness of unconscious bias and ways to deal with it. Multiple resources can be found on the internet.

Hire a third-party trainer with expertise in unconscious bias to work with you and your company.

Set goals or objectives for the company that directly address the impacts of unconscious bias.

Work with a SCORE mentor.

Regardless of how you approach it unconscious bias is real, can impact your business and must be accounted for.

Francesca Gino and Katherine Coffman in their Harvard Business Review article, "Unconscious Bias Training that Works" help focus internal efforts, “To become more diverse, equitable and inclusive, many companies have turned to unconscious bias (UB) training. By raising awareness of the mental shortcuts that lead to snap judgments — often based on race and gender — about people’s talents or character, it strives to make hiring and promotion fairer and improve interactions with customers and among colleagues. But most UB training is ineffective, research shows. The problem is, increasing awareness is not enough — and can even backfire — because sending the message that bias is involuntary and widespread may make it seem unavoidable.

"UB training that gets results, in contrast, teaches attendees to manage their biases, practice new behaviors, and track their progress. It gives them information that contradicts stereotypes and allows them to connect with colleagues whose experiences are different from theirs. And it’s not a one-time session; it entails a longer journey and structural organizational changes.”

Contributed by Marc L. Goldberg, Edward Lichtenstein, Certified Mentors, SCORE & Tara Vargas Wallace, Founder & CEO, Amplify POC. Free and confidential mentoring — www.score.org/capecod. Source: 19 Unconscious Biases to Overcome & Promote Inclusivity, Team Asana, Unconscious Bias Training that Works, Gina & Coffman, Harvard Business Review, September-October 2021.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Business tips: How unconscious bias hurts your business