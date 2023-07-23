It's Your Business has Tom Hagen, Faisal Khalid Alruwaili, Kathleen Marker, Emily Wilson

Hires

Faisal Khalid Alruwaili

Stormont Vail Health welcomed Faisal Khalid Alruwaili as the hospital's newest nocturnist. As a nocturnist specializing in internal medicine, Alruwaili provides overnight care in the Topeka Campus hospital, 1500 SW 10th Ave. Alruwaili was born and raised in Saudi Arabia. As the oldest of five siblings, the responsibility of caring for others became second nature from a young age. After high school, Alruwaili pursued his education and career in medicine in the United States. Moving alone to a new country without the physical support of nearby family and friends refined his resourcefulness and adaptability. These traits play an important role and help him appreciate the challenges that come with his work: "At night, we're more limited on resources, which can get a little intense. You only have a partial house of consultants or physicians at night. It requires a degree of resourcefulness." After pursuing an undergraduate degree in chemistry and biology, Alruwaili completed medical training at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York City in 2020. He comes to Stormont Vail from his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. As a resident, Alruwaili developed and co-wrote several courses and training modules for use by medical students. His certifications and licensures include ultrasound-guided central venous catheter placement, paracentesis, arthrocentesis, and joint injection.

Tom Hagen

Heather Jones-Rutschmann

The Kansas Hospital Association announced two new employees. Tom Hagen will be director of corporate relations. Hagen previously served as the marketing communications manager for Capitol Federal, joining them in 2015. Prior to that, he worked for 10 years as the morning meteorologist at KSNT. Hagen brings a strong set of skills to this position that supports the KHA president and executive team, as well as the KHA Board and membership. He received his bachelor's of science in atmospheric science from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is actively involved in numerous Topeka civic organizations. Heather Jones-Rutschmann will be administrative professional/receptionist. Before joining KHA, Rutschmann worked as full-time substitute teacher for Washburn Rural Middle School. Prior to that, she worked as an administrative professional and accounting liaison for the Kansas Pharmacist Association. Rutschmann brings years of customer service skills to this position. She has an associate of arts degree from Allen County Community College and an associate of liberal studies from Washburn University. She lives in Topeka with her four children.

Retirement

Kathleen Marker

After seven years of service at the helm of the only YWCA in the state of Kansas, YWCA Northeast Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker has announced her plans to retire effective at the end of March 2024. "I have confidence in the board of directors and the leadership team as they search for the next leader of this incredible organization that has served Topeka and the northeast Kansas community for over 135 years. I came to YWCA Northeast Kansas because I believed in the mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. While we have accomplished a great deal over the past seven years, there is still much to be done,” Marker said. The board has formed a succession planning committee and has engaged Moran Company as its executive search firm. As the transition moves forward, YWCA Northeast Kansas plans to remain transparent in its search for a new leader. YWCA Northeast Kansas board president Gina Millsap said, "Under Kathleen’s leadership, YWCA Northeast Kansas has become a national model for empowering women and advocating for racial and social justice. Helping survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking reclaim their lives with safe places, affordable childcare for their children, and providing access to essential services through community partners have made a huge difference in thousands of lives. The board is committed to finding a successor to continue her exceptional work and grow the impact of the programs, advocacy, public education, and community building she has championed.”

Promotions

Emily Wilson

The Kansas Public Employees Retirement System has named Emily Wilson as its communications officer. She succeeds Kristen Basso, who resigned in July. Wilson has more than 15 years of communications experience. She has served as a KPERS communications specialist since August 2015. Before joining KPERS, Wilson served as manager of communications for the Kansas Association for Justice and marketing coordinator for EMR Inc. Wilson earned a bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communications and a master of Science in mass communications, both from Kansas State University. The Communications Department has a team of five professionals who provide communications and education to KPERS’ internal and external stakeholders, and media relations.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: It's Your Business has Stormont Vail, YWCA Northeast Kansas, KPERS