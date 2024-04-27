Business About Town for April 28, 2024

Apr. 27---- A new business is moving into the site of the now-closed Dick's Wings and Grill location at 11531 Baytree Road. A sign in the window says The Vitamin Shoppe — a New Jersey-based chain of nutritional supplement suppliers — will open there "soon."

— Lowndes County is about to get another heavy-hitter in the convenience store industry. Wawa Inc., founded in 1803 as an iron foundry but which morphed with the times, confirmed they have land under contract in Valdosta but do not have an opening date yet.

— A new bargain shopping outlet has opened in Valdosta. The Bin Shop is located at 810 Madison Highway, in the former location of a Dollar General store.

Have some business news you wish to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.