Business Travel Insurance Market Expected to Reach $20.19 Billion By 2030: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

The fact that business travel insurance provides immediate coverage for personal belongings & business equipment and offers the much-needed security against damage fuels the growth of the global business travel insurance market. Based on distribution channel, the insurance intermediaries segment held the major share in 2020. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland,OR, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global business travel insurance market was estimated at $3.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $20.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

The fact that business travel insurance provides immediate coverage for personal belongings & business equipment and offers the much-needed security against damage fuels the growth of the global business travel insurance market. On the other hand, lack of awareness among business owners toward travel insurance policy impedes the growth to some extent. However, increase in spending of business on different types of insurance and adoption of digital tools, such as artificial intelligence (AI), application program interface (API), global positioning system (GPS), and data analytics for delivering affordable insurance policy are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF - 249 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3079

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The uncertainties in travel rules & dictums led to a steep decline in the number of business travel plans across the globe, which impacted the global business travel insurance market badly.

  • However, the global situation is getting ameliorated slowly & steadily, and the market is projected to revive soon.

The global business travel insurance market is analyzed across coverage type, distribution channels, application, and region. Based on coverage type, the multi-trip travel insurance segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 20.0% throughout the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3079

Based on distribution channel, the insurance intermediaries segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The insurance aggregators segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Business Travel Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3079

The key market players analyzed in the global business travel insurance market report include American International Group Inc., Zurich, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., USI Insurance Services LLC, AXA, Chubb, Allianz, Nationwide, Seven Corners Inc., and TravelSafe. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


