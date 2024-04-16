Business Weekly Agenda for April 16

Apr. 16—Thursday April 18

The Schmidt Training and Technology Center at RACC will host its "Skill Building for Supervisors and Team Leads" workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 10 South 2nd St., Reading. This workshop presents new supervisors and team leads with best practices to successfully coach and lead highly productive teams. The supervisor/team lead will learn how to understand and supervise different generations, allowing the team to coach effectively, give and receive feedback, conflict management, and effective time management strategies. For more information contact Pandora Mazzo at pmazzo@racc.edu or call 610-372-4721, ext. 5312. Space is limited. To register: sttc.eventbrite.com. Cost: $595.

Friday April 19

The Small Business Resource Association will host a "Breakfast Referral Club," 7:30 to 9 a.m., B2 Bistro, 701 Reading Ave., West Reading. SBRA has launched this new networking and business referral opportunity. Each meeting will feature a speaker presenting content on how to improve your business, along with networking. Cost: The cost of your breakfast. Registration: https://www.sbrassociation.com/register—breakfast-club-at-b2-bistro.

Tuesday April 23

The Small Business Resource Association will host "Cellular Nutrition: Are We Really What We Eat Or Is There More To It?" virtually via Zoom. Presented by Jen Larsh of Life Force Energetix, attendees will learn how to take the guesswork out of their health, so they can get well and spend more time doing what they like with the people they love most. Registration: https://www.sbrassociation.com/#EVENTS.

Wednesday April 24

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will present its "Annual Dinner 2024," 5 to 8:30 p.m., RiverCrest Golf Club & Preserve, 100 Golf Club Dr., Phoenixville. Keynote speaker for the event will be Steve McClatchy, author and president of Alleer Coaching & Training, who will present "The Games We Play at Work and in Life." Register: https://tricountyareachamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/859046. Cost: $110 for members; $220 for non-members.

Wednesday April 24

The Small Business Resource Association will host a Networking Mingle at Go Fish, 301 Hull St., Sinking Spring, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration: https://www.sbrassociation.com/register-go-fish. This event is free for members, $25 at the door for non-members.

Thursday April 25

The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) will host an "Automation and Manufacturing Technology Show," 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Delta Hotel by Marriott, 7736 Adrienne Dr., Breinigsville. Discover the future of manufacturing at this event, where proven technology will be on display that can be used as tools for employee attraction and retention. The half-day event will feature networking, speakers, floor demonstrations and a chance to talk with vendors. For more details and the current list of vendors and technologies, visit www.mrcpa.org/events. Registration is required. Cost: $50.

Thursday April 25

The Berks Alliance will present a "Community Forum: What's Happening With the Restoration of Passenger Rail Service," 11:30 a.m., virtually via Zoom. During this forum, Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach, chairman of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority and Tom Frawley, executive director of the Authority, will share recent news about the project. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkdeiurzIqG9Q1SpZU5RawlvXKXfWap1OX . Cost: There is no charge for this event.

Friday April 26

kTown Hall Coworking, will host "Coworking Day," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 277 Fair St., Kutztown. Whether looking for a change from your home office or just want to connect with other remote professionals, come out and work at kTown Hall for the day. Coworking allows freelancers, remote workers, small business owners, or anyone without a traditional office to share a common workspace without being committed to a long term lease. Arrive any time during the day. A networking happy hour starts at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Anne Timpe at 610-655-5419 or register at www.ktownhall.com/events. Cost: No charge.

Thursday May 2

The Schmidt Training and Technology Center at RACC will host its "Consultative Selling" workshop, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Schmidt Training and Technology Center. Consultative Selling is a complex process that entails a lengthy sales cycle, multiple decision makers and a level of risk for the buyer. This workshop provides sales personnel in a consultative role with practices, skills, tools and a framework to effectively engage customers throughout the complex Sales process and develop mutually beneficial solutions. Full workshop description and registration can be found at sttc.eventbrite.com or call Pandora Mazzo at 610-372-4721 ext. 5312. Cost: $595

Through May 5

The Schmidt Training and Technology Center at RACC is hosting its "Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Certification Program," every Tuesday and Thursday through May 5. The program combines course work, on-site visits to facilities, interactive class discussion, out-of-class assignments, and module-end exams. The program utilizes DEP-approved curriculum that is taught by certified operators and other qualified instructors. The course components also offer continuing education units necessary for certified operators to maintain their certifications. For more information contact David Lerch at dlerch@racc.edu or call 610-372-4721, ext. 6208.

Monday May 13

Berks LaunchBox presents "Introduction to Fusion 360," 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through June 10, in-person at the Berks LaunchBox, 201 Washington Street, Reading. The course will introduce Autodesk Fusion 360 starting with constructing basic shapes through the creation of assembly drawings in a step by step format. Each lesson introduces a new set of commands and concepts, building on previous lessons. The classes will be taught by Ralph Stock. Class will not be held May 27. To register: https://sites.psu.edu/berkslaunchbox/updates/. Cost: $25.

Wednesday May 15

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will host a "REACH Luncheon — Conversation Starters," 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Philadelphia Premium Outlets, 18 W. Lightcap Road, Limerick Township. This networking luncheon will feature discussions meant to connect members and help them build relationships. Registration: https://tricountyareachamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/860409. Cost: $45 for members; $90 for non-members.

Thursday May 16

Berks Women2Women (W2W), a special program of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA), will host "Building a Growth Mindset: Managing Fear to Achieve Your Aspirations," 8:30 to 10 a.m., GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading. Elaine McDevitt is the former president and CEO of the Rose Corp. in Reading, and a community volunteer. In addition to being a former business owner, McDevitt is a heart transplant recipient. She will tell her story — giving a perspective on fear — how it can motivate or paralyze you and how to move forward. Registration is required: greaterreading.org. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members.

Friday May 17

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) will host its "2024 State Legislator Breakfast," 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Albright College, South Lounge Fireside, 1621 N. 13th St., Reading. The Berks County Senate and House delegation has been invited for a discussion to promote a pro-business policy agenda and offer solutions to build a healthy and competitive economy. Registration is required: greaterreading.org. Cost: $40 for members, $60 for non-members.

Wednesday May 22

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will host its "2024 Young Professionals Summit," 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Spring Hollow Golf Club, 3350 Schuylkill Road, Spring City. Topics of discussion at this first-ever Young Professionals Summit include workplace communication, mentorship, accepting feedback, and more. This event is for young professionals aged 21-40. Registration: https://tricountyareachamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/860408. Cost: $75 per young professional attendee.

Wednesday May 22

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) will host its "Annual Dinner," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Santander Arena, 700 Penn St., Reading. Brian Westbrook, former Philadelphia Eagles all-pro running back and entrepreneur is the keynote speaker, presenting, "From Gridiron to Greatness: A Playbook for Perseverance, Goal Setting and Teamwork," which will detail his success both on and off the field. The GRCA will also present its Business Excellence Awards. Registration is required: greaterreading.org. Cost: $165 for members, $185 for non-members, $50 for an arena seat, which only includes the keynote address.

Wednesday June 12

The Schmidt Training and Technology Center at RACC will host the first of a three-session skill-building workshop with clear, relatable tools for supervisors/team leads entitled "The Highly Productive Leader" workshop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Subsequent sessions will be held June 19 and 26. The sessions will cover: Awareness of clear communication and team building; Empowerment of leading as a coach and performance management techniques; and Confidence of communicating with difficult people, managing conflict, handling stress in the workplace, time management and goal setting. Full workshop description and registration can be found at sttc.eventbrite.com or call Pandora Mazzo at 610-372-4721 ext. 5312. Cost: $795

Thursday June 13

Berks LaunchBox presents "Grow Your Business With YouTube," 6 to 7 p.m., virtually via Zoom. This webinar will be led by Brooke Miles of Delaware ShoutOut — a social media training firm. Delaware ShoutOut has helped hundreds of business owners — who have reported significant gains in followers, engagement, and traffic to their websites — by creating a social media experience that's just right for them. To register: https://sites.psu.edu/berkslaunchbox/updates/. This webinar is free to the public.

Every second Tuesday

The SHRM Berks County Chapter will meet virtually from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Meeting includes a presentation on a relevant HR topic. Visit www.berkspa.shrm.org for details.

