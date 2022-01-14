Business Worldwide Magazine Announces Winners of 2021 Global Corporate Excellence Awards

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) this week revealed the winners of its strongly-contested Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2021

This year's Award winners were companies which had put compassion and innovation to the fore as staff – and CEOs themselves - struggled to cope with the new rules wrought by the global pandemic. Not to mention supply issues and, for UK and European companies, the delays wrought by Brexit at customs.

New ways of working for employees and ensuring customers could continue to access products and services meant technology played a huge part when it came to innovation. But other areas the BWM judging panel considered of crucial importance this year were creativity, customer satisfaction, staff engagement and a sense of commitment to the wider community in which they operate. After all, the pandemic was all about ensuring others were safe – whether that was staff, customers or the environment in which companies operated.

The Global Corporate Excellence Awards represent companies – from as far afield as Australia to the UK, and the West Indies to Canada. Sectors represented are equally as varied and include Health, Finance, IT, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals.

Victor Stone, of BWM said he is continually taken aback at how the standard of nominations excel from one year to another – despite the huge disrupter that is COVID-19.

He said: "We are always impressed at what we read and find it astonishing that once again our short-listed entrants exceed our expectations.

"Congratulations to all our winners in what has to have been one of the toughest years for business since the last big recession at the start of 2007."

In addition to the qualities mentioned above, businesses were also judged on their commitment to sustainability – especially in light of the publicity surrounding COP 26. How inspiring the company proved to their employees and others in their field was important too, while the panel was interested to hear their ongoing vision post-pandemic.

Further information on the companies which picked up titles in the Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2021, can be found at: https://www.bwmonline.com/2021-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

