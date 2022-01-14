U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,662.00
    +10.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,078.00
    +89.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,515.75
    +25.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,158.20
    +2.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.63
    +0.51 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1463
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.76
    +2.14 (+12.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9040
    -0.2760 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,651.72
    -1,203.88 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.04
    -19.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.22
    -3.63 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Business Worldwide Magazine Announces Winners of 2021 Global Corporate Excellence Awards

·2 min read

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) this week revealed the winners of its strongly-contested Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2021

This year's Award winners were companies which had put compassion and innovation to the fore as staff – and CEOs themselves - struggled to cope with the new rules wrought by the global pandemic. Not to mention supply issues and, for UK and European companies, the delays wrought by Brexit at customs.

New ways of working for employees and ensuring customers could continue to access products and services meant technology played a huge part when it came to innovation. But other areas the BWM judging panel considered of crucial importance this year were creativity, customer satisfaction, staff engagement and a sense of commitment to the wider community in which they operate. After all, the pandemic was all about ensuring others were safe – whether that was staff, customers or the environment in which companies operated.

The Global Corporate Excellence Awards represent companies – from as far afield as Australia to the UK, and the West Indies to Canada. Sectors represented are equally as varied and include Health, Finance, IT, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals.

Victor Stone, of BWM said he is continually taken aback at how the standard of nominations excel from one year to another – despite the huge disrupter that is COVID-19.

He said: "We are always impressed at what we read and find it astonishing that once again our short-listed entrants exceed our expectations.

"Congratulations to all our winners in what has to have been one of the toughest years for business since the last big recession at the start of 2007."

In addition to the qualities mentioned above, businesses were also judged on their commitment to sustainability – especially in light of the publicity surrounding COP 26. How inspiring the company proved to their employees and others in their field was important too, while the panel was interested to hear their ongoing vision post-pandemic.

Further information on the companies which picked up titles in the Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2021, can be found at: https://www.bwmonline.com/2021-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: david@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-worldwide-magazine-announces-winners-of-2021-global-corporate-excellence-awards-301460763.html

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Alibaba’s Grocery Chain Freshippo Considers Funding at $10 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is considering raising funds for its high-tech grocery chain at a proposed valuation of $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolvi

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2022

    Retirement is about protecting your nest egg, and living off it. These high-yield dividend stocks can help you.

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

    Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees.

  • Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents

    How much will you need to save before you can retire? It’s a simple question at the root of most people’s plans for their golden years. Answering it, however, can be far more complicated. Using research that reexamined the … Continue reading → The post Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Top Coffee Stocks for Q1 2022

    The coffee industry is a complex and multilayered one, including everything from producers and distributors to processors, wholesalers, and retailers. Notable names in the coffee industry include Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). There is no single sector or ETF for the coffee industry, and coffee-related stocks can be found both in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.

  • Meta faces billion-pound class-action case

    Facebook's 44 million UK users could share £2.3bn in damages, a competition expert intending to sue Meta says

  • Oil Powers Into the New Year as Traders Shrug Off Omicron Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a fourth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak since October, on signs that the market is tightening as global consumption withstands the impact of the omicron virus variant.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN9

  • Monster Beverage to buy craft-beer maker in alcohol market drive

    Coca-Cola Co has tied up with brewer Constellation Brands Inc to launch Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails, while rival PepsiCo Inc has partnered with Boston Beer Co to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage. Monster said the deal would add craft beer brands Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch to its portfolio but would exclude CANarchy's restaurants.

  • 3 Reasons Asana Can Be a Long-Term Winner

    Since its debut to the public markets in September 2021, work management software specialist Asana (NYSE:ASAN) has taken investors on a roller coaster ride. Despite that turbulence, Asana's business has been thriving, and the company looks poised to be a long term winner for three key reasons.

  • MBA Jobs Report 2021: Strong Numbers From 5 More Top-25 B-Schools

    Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business reported sharp rises in job offers and acceptances from its Class of 2021 MBAs, while salaries and signing bonuses were also up. Courtesy photo What a difference a ... The post MBA Jobs Report 2021: Strong Numbers From 5 More Top-25 B-Schools appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • VW sales hit 10-year low in 2021, BMW races ahead

    Volkswagen Group posted its lowest sales figures in 10 years in 2021 at 8.9 million deliveries, the carmaker said on Wednesday, and it said it expected supply chain conditions to remain volatile in the first half of this year. The Volkswagen brand saw an 8.1% drop in sales to just under 4.9 million units, with the biggest fall in China at 14.8%, although battery-electric vehicle sales in the country quadrupled. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.

  • EVage raises $28M to be a driving force in India's commercial EV revolution

    A congruence of factors in India — notably, climate change policies, fuel costs and skyrocketing demand for e-commerce — has set up ideal conditions for startups like all-electric commercial vehicle startup EVage. The startup already has five EV trucks on the road for a range of e-commerce customers including Amazon India's Delivery Service Partner, with plans to provide "in the thousands" more to Amazon by the end of the year, according to one investor. EVage just raised a $28 million seed round, led by new U.S.-based VC RedBlue Capital and will use the funds to complete its production-ready factory outside of Delhi in first quarter of 2022 and scale up production to meet growing demand.

  • Energy fears mount as European gas reserves head for record low

    Tech founder worth $20bn as payments company hits record value Problems plague French design for Britain's nuclear future Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Foreign gas is fickle: Britain should go hell-bent for North Sea gas and wind Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 New Job Interview Questions Companies Are Asking Right Now

    You should prepare answers for these questions, because you probably never had to think about them before.