Businesses, agencies lend aid in tornado relief

Mar. 29—LAKEVIEW — It was estimated to be formed for less than an hour, but in that time, the March 14 EF-3 tornado that cut through nearly 32 miles in Auglaize and Logan counties left devastation in its wake, including the loss of three lives. While the memories of that dark hour will remain with those affected forever, numerous individuals, agencies and organizations have come together since then, putting in the hours to help the region recover.

Along with the individuals who have given of their time and energy in cleanup and recovery efforts since the tornado, businesses have also made efforts to help with recovery efforts. Earlier this week, owner-operators of McDonald's restaurants throughout Ohio donated $10,000 in McDonald's Arch Cards to the United Way of Logan County to ensure that families who suffered losses from the tornado can still get hot meals as well as other benefits.

"Whether it's a meal, electricity, Wi-Fi or just a sense of normalcy, McDonald's is a place for members of our community to feel at home," Benny Scott, who owns multiple McDonald's restaurants in Logan County, said in a statement.

Last week, Honda Motor Company demonstrated solidarity with the region by sending teams of Honda workers to assist with cleanup efforts and linking residents with available resources. The Honda family of companies also donated $350,000 in funds, with additional in-kind supply donations of essential supplies like bins, gloves, trash bags, water, batteries and more, to aid in relief efforts. The American Red Cross received $100,000 from that donation, with the rest going to the United Way.

"Everyone at Honda stands together as neighbors with our community during this challenging time, and we are committed to supporting the relief and recovery efforts," American Honda Motor Company executive vice-president Bob Nelson said in a statement.

The Ohio Pork Council also issued a release highlighting how Ohio farmers and producers have been providing assistance in the Indian Lake region through food donations. Donors have included the Clemens Food Group, which donated eight pallets of pork products, RightWay Food Service, Cooper Farms, Ohio Dairy Producers, which donated milk to Lulu's at Indian Lake, and the Ohio Poultry Association.

On Tuesday, Texas Roadhouse locations throughout Ohio donated 100 percent of the day's profits to help those affected by the March 14 tornadoes, both in Ohio and Indiana. That effort yielded a donation of $54,600 from the steakhouse chain.