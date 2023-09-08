Businesses and civilians fall victim to armed robbers overnight Thursday on North and West sides, cops say

At least two businesses on the North Side fell victim to robbers Thursday night amid a city proposal to have CPD officers work as security in liquor stores and bars to slow down an uptick in robberies.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., three men entered a retail business in the 700 block of West Randolph Street and approached the counter. The men made their way behind the counter and took money from the register before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m., police responded to a liquor store in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue where two robbers came in and approached the counter. One of the robbers was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register, police said.

The worker complied and the robbers fled the scene.

Other armed-robberies took place overnight Thursday on the West and North sides.

Around midnight Friday, a man and a woman were walking in the 1800 block of West North Avenue when they were approached by two males who pulled out a gun and demanded their belongings. The couple complied and the robbers fled in a gray sedan, police said.

On the West Side, around 12:25 a.m., a 47-year-old woman was walking in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when she was surrounded by four males, two of whom were armed. They pointed their weapons at the woman and demanded her personal belongings, police said. She complied and the robbers fled the scene.

Ten minutes later, a man and a woman were victims of armed robbers in the 1300 block of North Wood Street. The couple was approached by three males holding handguns demanding their belongings. The victims complied and the robbers fled in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies and detectives were investigating.