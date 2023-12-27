When these businesses closed in 2023, they generated the most reader interest | Streetwise

Apricot Lane Boutique in 2017 in the Fox River Mall.

GREEN BAY — As the year ends, Streetwise decided to take a look back at businesses that closed and had an impact on customers and workers.

From fast food chains to a gym and a boutique, the landscape around Green Bay and its neighboring communities saw a noticeable shift. That said, some of the closures did leave behind ashes from which new growth will burst.

While some of these closures came as a surprise, others had reported staffing issues which inevitably led to the permanent shutdown.

These were the stories which generated the most interest from readers.

Two chain restaurants left Main Street

At the start of 2023, KFC and Subway, both located on Main Street on the east side of Green Bay, closed down. KFC had already reported problems to find staff and had closed temporarily after the pandemic. In Subway's case we didn't get a response from the franchise owner, Buckley Enterprises LLC.

Nearby, at 1635 Main St., Marco's Pizza also closed a few weeks later, giving way to a smoke shop.

Apricot Lane Boutique franchise closed at Bay Park Square mall

One of the surprises of the year was Apricot Lane Boutique Green Bay, located at 905 Bay Park Square, which closed in July. The announcement was posted on Facebook on June 26, which hinted at economic problems.

"The last few years have been quite challenging, especially this year, and yet we were able to persevere until this point," the post read. "However, at the end of the day, it is a business decision."

Paige Meyer, a former employee of Xperience Fitness, sits by the Fox River on July 20 in Green Bay. Meyer said she was not informed she would lose her job at Xperience Fitness until the day the Ashwaubenon location closed.

Xperience Fitness abrupt closure left members and employees in awe

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all was the closure of Xperience Fitness announced by the company to its members on June 29 via email.

The communication said that membership had been automatically transferred to a Planet Fitness location. Membership perks like the Black Card amenities would be honored throughout July, the company said, and operations would continue in Minnesota.

The closure of the gym prompted several complaints with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), regarding cancellations and refunds.

Hibachi restaurant closed one of its two locations

In September, we learned that Timsan's Japanese Steak House, a Hibachi-style restaurant located at 1773 Cardinal Lane in Howard, was also closing do to staffing issues.

Tim Long, the owner, said since that the pandemic started it has been really difficult to find and retain staff.

The restaurant still has a location at 1654 E. Mason St., on the east side of Green Bay.

Zesty's Frozen Custard made tough decision in De Pere

Just last month, we covered the news of Zesty's Frozen Custard closing its location in De Pere. The owners claimed the lease for the building located on Riverside Drive in De Pere was ending and that prompted the decision.

"This wasn't an easy decision to make," the post read. "Hopefully this will allow us to better serve you at the other 2 year-round locations in Allouez and Howard."

China Palace, 213 N. Washington St., will close Dec. 29. The restaurant has been a part of downtown Green Bay for the last 28 years.

China Palace to close after 28 years; gives way to another Asian restaurant

After 28 years at 213 N. Washington St., on one of most important streets of downtown, the restaurant will close on Dec. 29 and give way to Asian Fusion Cuisine.

James Feng, owner of China Palace, said he is taking some time off to rest and think what he would do next.

However, a new restaurant will offer flavors from southeast Asia starting the first week of January.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Top business closures of 2023 in the Green Bay area