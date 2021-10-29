Businesses, CPAs, and PEOs Can Meet The 941 Q3 Deadline Easily With TaxBandits’ E-file Solution!

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / November 1, 2021, is just days away. Employers that withhold federal income, social security, and Medicare taxes from their employee's wages are required to file Form 941 , Employer's Quarterly Federal Return, with the IRS by this deadline.

TaxBandits offers a simple and secure e-filing solution for business owners, tax professionals, PEOs, and reporting agents. Helping them to meet their Form 941 deadline with increased accuracy and in less time.

TaxBandits has updated the Form 941 flow to include the changes needed for the third quarter of 2021. Employers can easily complete the necessary worksheets while filing. The main difference for employers this quarter is that they will calculate the Employee Retention Credit using Worksheet 4 instead of Worksheet 2.

With automatic calculations, employees can increase accuracy while reducing filing time. TaxBandits even validates forms against the IRS business rules to catch common errors before IRS transmission. Semiweekly depositors can also fill out 941 Schedule B during the e-filing process.

TaxBandits offers features that are tailored for Tax Professionals. With the CPA dashboard, professionals can track the filing status of Form 941 for each of their clients. CPAs can quickly get their clients' e-signatures through a secure portal.

Tax professionals can lock in their best pricing options by purchasing prepaid credits. The TaxBandits Bulk Upload feature enables professionals to upload data and e-file multiple forms in bulk.

CPEOs and reporting agentscan benefit from these features, and TaxBandits supports Form 941 Schedule R for aggregate filing. Forms 941-PR and Form 941-SS are also supported by TaxBandits.

On the topic of e-filing Form 941 , Agie Sundaram, CEO, and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits stated, "Given the many changes to Form 941 over the past several quarters, it is no longer a simple form to file. TaxBandits provides a superior e-filing solution for this form and many others. Whether you are a business owner filing a single form or a reporting agent responsible for hundreds, TaxBandits has the tools you need to file easily and accurately. . "

Begin e-filing Form 941 today at www.TaxBandits.com .

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of TaxBandits and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics and ExpressTruckTax, PayWow, and 123PayStubs, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com .

For all media inquiries, please reach out to Stephanie Glanville, a content writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

