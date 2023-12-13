Businesses expand and settle into new spaces at Peoria's growing Keller Station

At Keller Station, signs of life are taking root in buildings eight and nine as local businesses open their doors to the community.

Work on the spaces – located the farthest from West Northmoor Road – encountered various delays and challenges along the way. This fall, though, the units became ready to house their new tenants.

For small business owners like Danielle Laroche of Lost Art Design & Print, the move to Keller Station has been over three years in the making. The business opened a storefront at Junction City in 2018 before shifting to a temporary space in 2020.

“I've been telling people – I was like, ‘Trust me … it's been in the works,’” she said. “And yeah, I'm just excited to be here. It's more us.”

‘Our new permanent home’

Sunlight shines on Danielle Laroche through the large windows in the new location of her graphic arts shop Lost Art Design & Print at Keller Station in Peoria.

Laroche has experienced a great deal of change and growth in her life over the past few months.

She gave birth to her daughter, Alexandria, in late September. Two weeks later, Laroche had the keys to her Keller Station storefront in hand – and a long-awaited move for Lost Art Design & Print was at her fingertips.

“As a small business owner, I mean, they do say that you really don't get time off – which is OK,” Laroche said. “I've been planning for this move for years, and I think I just kind of pulled the trigger and I was like, ‘Let's do it.’”

Laroche said she is thankful for her hardworking staff and supportive husband who ensured the business kept its doors open while she was in the hospital and recovering. She is also grateful to customers and local businesses owners for their patience and understanding during the transition.

The small business offers a variety of graphic design and printing services for the community. The business's sister company, im.press.ed, focuses on stationary and branding for events.

Lost Art is continuing to settle into its new storefront. In early November, a sign in the shop asked customers to “pardon our dust,” and Laroche said she is still working to fill and organize the space.

“I am being pretty adamant about where I want things because, I mean, this is our new permanent home,” Laroche said. “So, I want to make sure it's done right.”

Despite the challenges and stress of the past months, Laroche said she is excited to see Alexandria grow up around the shop. A bassinet is set up in the corner of her office, and already, Laroche said people are asking to see the baby.

“I'm very happy,” Laroche said. “I’m tired but happy.”

‘It’s a relief’

Glen Miller stands among the flora and decor in the new location of his store GP Miller Floral at Keller Station in Peoria.

Much like Lost Art, GP Miller Floral opened a storefront at Junction City in 2018 before ultimately outgrowing the space and deciding to make Keller Station’s new units home.

The shop shifted to a temporary location at Keller Station in 2022. Just over a year later, owner Glen Miller said he is glad to settle into “our final spot.”

“It's a relief,” Miller said. “It's a relief for me to not – as a business owner – not have the move lingering over my head – all of the logistics that go into construction and planning a move and all of that. It's nice that I can just now focus on the business and my customers and growing our everyday orders.”

Customers at the shop can order floral arrangements for a variety of occasions, from holiday celebrations and wedding bouquets to sending condolences and “get well soon” messages.

Moving forward, Miller said he would also like to expand upon the store’s selection of gifts. The business recently announced it will start selling NEST New York candles, and Miller said he hopes to offer other items “you can't buy really anywhere else in Peoria.”

Christmas trees and holiday decorations fill GP Miller Floral at Keller Station in Peoria.

The new storefront also features a separate event space. Miller said The Coventry Room will act as a sister business for GP Miller Floral while also providing extra room for the floral business during busier periods.

“For holidays (and) large weddings, we can block that off and spill over there and use it when we need,” Miller said. “But it's not wasted square footage.”

The clean and modern space will be able to host various events and meetings. Since there is no longer an upcoming move, Miller said he also expects to offer more regularly scheduled floral classes.

For Miller, another exciting element of settling into the shop’s permanent home is that customers will be able to locate the business more easily. Previously, Miller said it was a challenge to keep the business’s address up to date and accurate online.

“Customers were constantly lost and confused, and they got frustrated – rightfully so,” Miller said. "We got frustrated, as well, trying to get them here. So, we're excited.”

The shop transitioned to its new space just ahead of the Kringle at Keller Station event. Visitors to the shop could create their own bouquets and write letters to Santa. Overall, Miller said he happily surprised by the turnout for the event.

“I think the feedback was very overwhelmingly positive to the new space,” Miller said. “And I know people are very excited for this end of Keller to be done as a whole.”

‘A place of all of our favorite things’

Erin Ray, left, and her sister Megan Ray are co-owners of a Indie Gift House at Keller Station in Peoria. The business recently moved to a larger space in a newly-developed section of Keller Station.

Flecks of light bounce off disco balls inside of Indie Gift House as the afternoon sunlight streams in through large garage windows. A center table is filled with seasonal décor, and greenery fills the storefront windows. On the shelves, a variety of gift items sit organized by color.

The storefront is nearly twice as large as Indie Gift House’s original space, according to sisters and co-owners Megan Ray and Erin Ray. Before moving, the sisters said they had to reorganize the old storefront multiple times.

“Now, we can actually let all the products shine and have their own little spot,” Megan said. “I was joking – I’m like, this is where Indie was always meant to be.”

Customers at the shop can find a variety of trinkets and gift items, including plants, home décor, candles, blankets, jewelry and more. Megan described the business as a place where customers can “treat yourself and others.”

The sisters said they work to offer products which are not typically found in Peoria. Along with this, many of the items found at Indie Gift House come from businesses that Erin and Megan know and love.

“We wanted this to be a place of all of our favorite things,” Erin said.

A rack of headbands from the workshop space next door called Hello Headband hangs on the wall in the new location of Indie Gift House at Keller Station in Peoria.

Next door, the sisters have also settled into a new warehouse space for their first business – Hello Headband. The shop sells fabric-based headbands, hair clips, scrub hats and more. While the business’s Keller Station space does not have its own storefront, customers can find Hello Headband products inside of Indie Gift House.

For Megan and Erin, the new spaces mark their third move within Keller Station. The sisters settled into a warehouse space for Hello Headband in 2020 – just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, the sisters expanded to the unit directly across from [CxT] Roasting Company and launched Indie Gift House.

Erin said she and Megan both enjoy being located at Keller Station, so when the sisters learned of the new storefronts, Megan said they decided to “seize the moment.” With where the shopping center is situated, Megan said it feels as though their businesses are in “the heart of Peoria.”

Now settled into what they hope will be their permanent home, Megan said “everything feels right.”

Hello Headband recently launched scrub hats as a new product, and Indie Gift House has begun to introduce its own products – such as blankets, onesies and more. Moving forward, the sisters said they want to continue to expand upon their new Indie brand.

“I know – for us – we never stop,” Megan said. Next to her, Erin chimed in. “So, we could always have something else up our sleeves.”

‘Funky, fun’ and ‘feminine empowerment’

Smith + Co Studios, a new shop for microblading, microshading, waxing and other aesthetically-oriented services, recently opened in a newly-renovated space at Keller Station in Peoria. Owner Lisa Smith, in pink jacket, stands with (from left to right) Emily Sartin of High Braue Beauty, Alex Chaney of Reign Socials, Bri Wright of Babes by Bri, Smith, and Tori Johnson and Lindsay Fritz of Vibe Aesthetics & Wellness. A large mural by Peoria artist Megan Couri adorns the wall in the background.

As visitors walk into the new Smith + Co. Studios space at Keller Station, owner Lisa Smith said they will find a “funky, fun, just feminine empowerment” kind of vibe.

“Like just really cool,” she said.

There is a large mural by a local artist on one of the walls, and Smith said there are plans to add graffiti-style artwork to another. The roughly 1,400 square foot unit includes multiple private rooms, as well, and Smith said each space will have its own aesthetic.

Customers at Smith + Co. can find a variety of cosmetic services, including microblading, brow lamination, lip blushing, piercings, permanent jewelry and more. Home to multiple independent artists, the studio recently welcomed Vibe Aesthetics & Wellness, which has a focus on fillers and Botox injections.

“It's been amazing,” Smith said. “So, it's been really fun growing this team and they’re just amazing women, so just to be able to have them in house is just – I’m so lucky.”

Smith + Co Studios owner Lisa Smith works on eyebrows behind a sliding door at the shop's new space at Keller Station.

Smith said the business has “come a long way” since beginning around five years ago. The unit is nearly double the size of the business’s previous Keller Station location and four times the size of Smith + Co.’s original Warehouse District studio space.

Smith said the extra square footage allowed Smith + Co. to add more private rooms. She said the space will also be able to house two or three additional artists and she hopes to offer training, as well. Smith said the shop is also introducing its own products.

“It's been, at times, like just kind of unreal,” Smith said. “Sometimes I just don't even have the words for it. It can be overwhelming like emotionally because it's kind of everything that you think about when you're in those small spaces of like one day, one day, one day – and then that day comes and it's just business as usual. But it's something to really take in every day.”

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Businesses expand, open new spaces at Keller Station in Peoria