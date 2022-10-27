U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.69
    +7.09 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,257.77
    +418.66 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,898.26
    -72.73 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.38
    +23.05 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.49
    +1.58 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.20
    -3.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    -0.0069 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9310
    -0.0840 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1603
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.9880
    -0.3720 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,606.48
    -286.93 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.45
    -1.94 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.59
    +29.52 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Businesses Form Workforce and Justice Alliance To Drive Reform

Responsible Business Initiative for Justice
·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / U.S. businesses have come together to launch the Workforce and Justice Alliance (WJA), a groundbreaking coalition to help deliver criminal justice reform across the country. MOD Pizza, Georgia-Pacific, Kelly Services, Checkr, Televerde, Small Business Majority, Honest Jobs, and CleanTurn have all committed to leveraging their platforms to advance systemic change in the justice system, share best practices with their peers, and remove workforce barriers for justice-impacted individuals. They are calling on others to join them.

"Over the years, we at MOD have seen first-hand the incredible opportunity that exists for companies to make an impact with this intentionally overlooked and underserved workforce segment. We can contribute to a society and an economy that works for and includes everyone - but first we must stop defining people by their past," said MOD Pizza co-founder and CEO Scott Svenson.

One in three American adults have some form of criminal record, and mass incarceration remains one of the biggest drivers of social inequality - the justice system disproportionately impacts people of color, as well as those suffering from mental illness or poverty, creating lifelong barriers to employment and opportunity for already-marginalized communities. By pushing for meaningful legislative change - from automatic record sealing to licensing reform - companies can help these individuals find career opportunities and prevent recidivism.

The creation of the alliance comes at a critical moment, as the ongoing labor shortage continues to hamper hiring and companies across the country struggle to fill more than 11 million open jobs. New polling data from Small Business Majority reveals substantial support for justice reform within the business community, with significant majorities favoring policies to automatically seal old criminal records and make it easier for individuals with convictions to obtain occupational licenses.

"Given ongoing workforce challenges for the nation's small businesses, enacting policies that help us tap into a larger pool of candidates only makes sense," said Small Business Majority Founder and CEO John Arensmeyer. "In fact, our new survey reveals that 84% of small business owners support ‘Clean Slate' laws - a policy that automatically seals old criminal records. Smaller firms widely support legislation that improves second-chance hiring opportunities for justice-impacted individuals. However, many also have limited resources to fully engage on large-scale reform issues. We are happy to join the Workforce and Justice Alliance to drive change and support small businesses looking to address these critical issues across the country."

Checkr, a background company dedicated to supporting reentry, is no stranger to these issues. "We believe people with records should have the opportunity to move forward from their past - but that requires action to get rid of the obstacles facing returning citizens," said Checkr CEO and co-founder Daniel Yanisse. "Policy solutions can help them get back on their feet."

The WJA is supported by the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ), an international nonprofit that works with companies to champion criminal justice reform measures. By joining the WJA, members are signalling their commitment to do the same. More information about the Workforce and Justice Alliance, including how to join, can be found at www.responsiblebusinessinitiative.org/workforce-justice-alliance.

Note to editors:

For further information, please contact:
Ben Cumming (Communications Director, Responsible Business Initiative for Justice):
ben@rbij.org | @RBI_Justice
+44 7891551514 / +1 213 370 0222

Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture
Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Responsible Business Initiative for Justice on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Responsible Business Initiative for Justice
Website: profiles/responsible-business-initiative-justice
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Responsible Business Initiative for Justice



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722638/Businesses-Form-Workforce-and-Justice-Alliance-To-Drive-Reform

Recommended Stories

  • Inside a Jury’s Five-Hour Journey to Convict Nikola’s Trevor Milton

    Jurors debated the electric-truck executive’s intent before convicting him on three of four fraud charges.

  • Kanye West says he lost $2 billion after antisemitic remarks

    Ye directed his post to Ari Emmanuel, who wrote an op-ed saying "silence and inaction" about the rapper's antisemitism "are not an option."

  • Woman says boyfriend dumped her over ‘inappropriate’ Halloween costume: ‘So many red flags’

    A woman says she was dumped one Halloween because of her costume choices.

  • Pfizer, facing lawsuit, says minority fellowship program serves public interest

    Pfizer Inc said its fellowship program for minorities serves the public interest, as the drugmaker defends against a lawsuit by a group of medical professionals that claims the program illegally excludes whites and Asian-Americans. In a Tuesday night filing, Pfizer urged a Manhattan federal judge to reject Do No Harm's request for an injunction against filling the 2023 class for its Breakthrough Fellowship Program, which enrolls Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans. Pfizer said the two-year-old program helps address historical discrimination in the workplace, and difficulties in recruiting, retaining and promoting minorities.

  • Homeless housing project reaches 6 month milestone

    Homeless housing project reaches 6 month milestone

  • St Louis school shooting suspect had gun confiscated days before attack

    Police say mother of 19-year-old accused of killing two at high school on Monday wanted AR-15-style rifle removed from house

  • Medical Company Seeks $50 Million From Glencore Over Congolese Bribe

    A company founded by a South African husband and wife to provide medical care for Congolese miners asked a U.S. judge for $50 million in restitution for the harm it said it suffered from a bribery scheme involving Glencore.

  • Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 million

    A Thai transgender businesswoman has acquired the Miss Universe pageant for $20 million. Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, the CEO and biggest shareholder of JKN Global Group, sealed the deal with IMG Worldwide, her company announced on Wednesday. Jakrajutatip, who is a ​​celebrity media tycoon and a transgender rights advocate, made history by becoming the first woman to own the beauty pageant organizer.

  • Amazon delivery driver found dead after an apparent dog attack

    A delivery driver for Amazon was found dead after an apparent animal attack Monday in Missouri, and deputies shot and killed two aggressive dogs, the Ray County

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek Wants to Customize Fan Experiences

    While speaking at WSJ Tech Live, the chief executive gives his thoughts on the number of players in the streaming space and the possibilities of consolidation. The Walt Disney is focused on telling stories in “a more customized, more personalized way” and “bringing together the physicality plus the media element of Disney,” chief executive Bob Chapek said Wednesday. Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference, Mr. Chapek said the entertainment company is working on ways to unite its two main business lines—its parks, experiences and products division and its media, content and streaming division—using the Disney+ app.

  • Iran's Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on Shi'ite pilgrims

    Iran's supreme Leader vowed on Thursday to retaliate against those threatening the country's security after the massacre of Shi'ite pilgrims, an assault claimed by Islamic State which threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests. In a statement read on state TV, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants "will surely be punished" and called on Iranians to unite. "We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents," said Khamenei a day after the attack killed 15 people.

  • Dallas hospital shooting suspect at Dallas Co. Jail

    Nestor Hernandez faces capital murder charges after a shooting that killed a nurse and social worker at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

  • Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

    HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he struck Arlene Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl seated in a passing pickup, killing her. “Is Mr. Earls licensed to carry?” a reporter asked during the February news conference, in which his lawyer spoke for him. Sign up for The Morning newsletter

  • Several hurt after train derails at Missouri’s Silver Dollar City amusement park

    Seven people were hospitalized after a popular steam-powered train derailed at Missouri’s Silver Dollar City amusement park Wednesday, officials said.

  • Watchdog CPUC seeks $155 million in fines against PG&E over Zogg wildfire

    PG&E was last year charged with manslaughter and other felonies by prosecutors in Shasta County over the Zogg fire, which killed four people, destroyed 204 structures, and burned more than 56,000 acres. The proposed penalties follow an investigation by the CPUC's Safety and Enforcement Division into the fire, which found that PG&E failed "to remove trees marked for removal as a result of poor recordkeeping."

  • Chinese cities double down on zero-COVID as outbreaks widen

    Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks. China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier this year but enough to trigger more restrictions across the country. China's coronavirus case load has remained small by global standards, but its ultra-strict and disruptive containment measures this year against the highly transmissible Omicron variant have weighed heavily on the world's second-largest economy.

  • Former Ohio Doctor Accused Of Multiple Sex Assaults Against 15 Women

    A former Ohio doctor is charged with sexually assaulting more than a dozen women over a nine-year period, the Greene County Prosecutor announced during a press conference on Monday. Donald Alexander Gronbeck , 42, is facing a 50-count indictment, including nine counts of rape, 10 counts of sexual battery, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition and 16 counts of sexual imposition, according to online court records. Prosecutors say the alleged assaults against the 15 victims took place at his practic

  • Spiritual Healer Decapitated Her Church Friend After Home Renovation Row

    Metropolitan PoliceA British woman was on Thursday found guilty of murdering her church friend and dumping her remains in a seaside town after the pair had an argument about home renovation money.Jemma Mitchell, 38, was convicted of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong, also known as Deborah Chong, in June 2021.During the trial, the jury heard how the two women had become friends through a church group, with Mitchell even acting as a spiritual healer for Chong. Last year, Mitchell was in the proce

  • St. Louis school shooter had gun taken by police a week before attack

    St. Louis school shooter had gun taken by police a week before attack

  • 24 Screenshots Of Rude, Greedy Parents That Make Me Want To Text My Parents And Thank Them For Being Normal

    BLESS the people who had the patience to deal with these parents. Couldn't be me!View Entire Post ›