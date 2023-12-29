Find out which businesses are going to replace the former Grand Chute Mattress Firm location: The Buzz

Mattress Firm at 3626 W. College Ave. in Grand Chute.

GRAND CHUTE - A Cousins Subs and Scooter's Coffee will take over the former Mattress Firm location at 3626 and 3630 W. College Ave. in Grand Chute.

Mattress Firm closed in 2018 due to bankruptcy, and the building has since been demolished.

In November, the city approved the construction of two commercial buildings in that location, a 2,075-square-foot building for Cousins Subs, a 677-square-foot building for Scooter's Coffee and any associated site improvements.

Mike Patza, community development director for Grand Chute, said that while the project has been approved, a definitive timeline for completion was not shared with the town.

There are two Scooter's Coffee locations near Appleton — 528 Northland Ave. in Grand Chute and 901 Airport Road in Menasha.

There are also two Cousins Subs locations in Appleton — 3020 E. College Ave., and 706 W. Northland Ave. Patza said it is unclear whether this new Cousins Subs will be a relocation of an existing store or a new store entirely.

