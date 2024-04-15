These businesses are offering Tax Day discounts and freebies

A range of businesses across the U.S. are offering Tax Day discounts and freebies, including tax-themed drinks and snacks. Here's a roundup of some of the best 2024 Tax Day deals.

BurgerFi

Fast-casual restaurant chain BurgerFi is offering 15% off your purchase at select locations on Monday when you mention the discount at checkout.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Monday only, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is offering $10 off a $40 order. Notably, you must sign up for CPK rewards to get the deal, the restaurant chain's way of trying to add more subscribers.

GrubHub

The food delivery company is offering customers a "snack break" of $15 off a minimum $25 order on April 15.

Hooters

The restaurant chain is giving offering 10 free chicken wings to customers who buy 10 wings, which people can wash down with beer or margaritas for $4 each. HootClub Rewards members can also get either a free dessert up to $6.99 in value.

Krispy Kreme

If you buy a box of original glazed or assorted dozen donuts, Krispy Kreme is offering a second dozen for the price of the sales tax in your state. The cost of the free donuts will vary based on each state's sales tax.

White Castle

White Castle if offering 15% off orders in stores and online (For online orders on April 15, use discount code WC15OFF.)

The fallout from Arkansas' "right to mine" bitcoin law

Nature: Gopher tortoises in Florida

The history of Waterford Crystal