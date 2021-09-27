U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.41
    -4.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,933.04
    +135.04 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,988.47
    -59.23 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.04
    +40.97 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.58
    +1.60 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.25 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1711
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4750
    +0.0150 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9670
    +0.2820 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,201.48
    -70.08 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,070.07
    -31.45 (-2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Businesses Overlooking Referrals as Marketing Source to Fall Behind, Expert Warns

Husam Jandal International Ltd
·3 min read

Effective client referral strategies attract and retain more clients, plus boost revenue, but business owners remain hesitant to deploy.

How to Grow Your Business Through Client Referrals

How to Grow Your Business Through Client Referrals
How to Grow Your Business Through Client Referrals
How to Grow Your Business Through Client Referrals

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husam Jandal, internationally acclaimed business and marketing consultant, says owners of small and midsize companies would be wise to make one small change to their marketing strategies: ask for referrals. By making this simple pivot a priority, businesses get a boost at every stage of the customer journey. Details on creating a comprehensive referral strategy can be found in his complimentary marketing guide, "How to Grow Your Business Through Client Referrals."

"Businesses beginning their digital marketing often want to jump into things like ads and content," Jandal explains. "These are good ways to attract new clients, but they shouldn't be addressed at the expense of creating a solid client referral strategy."

Jandal draws on McKinsey research which concludes up to half of all purchasing decisions can be traced back to word-of-mouth marketing. Moreover, referred clients are 25 percent more profitable in their first year, have an 18 percent lower churn rate, and have a 16 percent higher lifetime value, according to Wharton data. The guide further notes that 87 percent of happy customers will refer new clients when asked. However, few businesses do and it can hold them back from growth that might otherwise be easily attained.

"When you're doing business right and taking care of your customers, they want you to be successful and they're happy to support you," Jandal says. "But, they need a nudge in the right direction."

The business and digital marketing consultant recommends creating a formal referral program that incentivizes clients for recommending the business to others. Discounts, gift cards, and other rewards can be offered to both the referral source and prospective new clients to generate more excitement about the program and increase engagement. Sharing helpful content on social media can also create organic word-of-mouth buzz. As current clients and advocates like and share it, it's similar to a personal recommendation.

"You have to do your homework before launching, so you know how much each lead and new customer is really worth to your business, and then select your incentives with that in mind," expands Jandal. "It's also important to stick with it and continue running your campaigns to keep your offerings top-of-mind."

Business owners interested in creating a referral strategy or developing a comprehensive digital marketing plan are encouraged to visit HusamJandal.com.

About Husam Jandal

Husam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant and public speaker with a background that includes teaching Google Partners, educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

Husam Jandal

pr@husamjandal.com

Related Images






Image 1: How to Grow Your Business Through Client Referrals


Effective client referral strategies attract and retain more clients, plus boost revenue, but business owners remain hesitant to deploy.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • The joys of a health savings account, and 5 ways you can use it in retirement

    You can use the money now, or to lower out-of-pocket medical costs in retirement. Here are some of the advantages of an HSA, plus how it works with Medicare.

  • Ways and Means Committee adds a federal Auto-IRA program to $3.5 trillion package

    A nationwide retirement program combined with an enhanced Savers Credit would really help lower-paid workers save for retirement. The House Ways and Means Committee has included Auto-IRAs in the $3.5-trillion health, education, and climate bill. Who knows what will eventually get passed, but this addition is a big step forward on the journey to make sure that all Americans are covered by a retirement plan at work.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Why robust demand could still lead to solid earnings

    Julie Hyman&nbsp;breaks down why she believes the supply chain challenges the market will not affect earnings due to the robust nature of consumer demand.

  • What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. HOW LONG HAS THERE BEEN A POWER SUPPLY PROBLEM IN CHINA? Restrictions on power use in homes have only just taken effect.

  • Vaccination Status Is the New Must-Have on Your Resume

    As employers make Covid-19 vaccine rules for workers, people are volunteering their vaccination status on job applications, in résumés and on their LinkedIn profiles.

  • Oil prices look to finish at a nearly 3-year high; Goldman Sachs lifts Brent year-end target to $90 a barrel

    Goldman Sachs has boosted its oil price target to $90, citing the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on supply while demand ramps up, particularly in COVID-averse Asia.

  • Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

  • China’s Electricity Curbs Risk Wider Damage This Time

    Beijing may eventually capitulate and take a step back on its emission control measures, but skyrocketing coal prices mean many Chinese power plants are operating at lower margins or even at a loss.

  • Rolls-Royce soars after hitting disposal target with $2 billion ITP sale

    LONDON (Reuters) -Rolls-Royce said it had agreed to sell its Spanish unit ITP Aero to a consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity for 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion), helping the British engineering group hit its 2 billion pound target for disposals. The sale, announced on Monday, sent Rolls-Royce shares soaring 11% to 148 pence, their highest level since March 2020 in the early weeks of the pandemic, on the view that recovery of Britain's most famous industrial name is underway. Last year Rolls-Royce was floored by the COVID-19 pandemic as its airline customers stopped flying, resulting in a perilous few months before the company raised more cash and secured huge loans.