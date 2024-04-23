Businesses ready for job applicants at Career Expo

Apr. 22—DANVILLE — ThyssenKrupp Dynamic Components' open house earlier this month for former Quaker Oats employees saw 40 people attend.

ThyssenKrupp also will be one of the approximately 75 businesses and employers in attendance at Wednesday's Career Expo at the David S. Palmer Arena who are looking for employees.

The Career Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the arena, 100 W. Main St., Danville.

There will be a brief presentation at 9 a.m. in Room 127 on Career Expo tips and navigation.

The expo is sponsored by Danville Area Community College and Vermilion Advantage.

DACC Career Services will be working with students to provide transportation to the Career Expo.

Norah's Smokehouse and El Patron food trucks will be on site.

"We are actively looking for multiple Advanced Machine Operators who have experience working in a manufacturing setting," said Kasey Antonini, executive assistant with thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components.

In addition, the following thyssenkrupp positions also are open: Controller, OPX Engineer, Manufacturing Engineer, Quality Control Technician, Quality Control Supervisor, Reliability Maintenance Technician and Supervisor Supplier Quality Management.

The company last year produced its 100 millionth camshaft in Danville.

In a social media post this month, thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components stated it's a stable employer in Vermilion County and they invited people to apply for open positions.

The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) also will participating in the Career Expo for anyone interested in learning about the agency's career opportunities. Prospective applicants can attend the event to learn more about the process. IDOC recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and help individuals apply on the spot.

Vermilion Advantage President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Marron stated abut the expo, "We are hopeful we will have a good number of attendees. High School students will be in attendance from 9-11 a.m. They will have an opportunity to walk the floor and then learn about other possible careers through VR (virtual reality) glasses provided by VVEDS (Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System).

Marron said they too are hopeful that former Quaker employees will attend to explore opportunities.

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) will have a room where participants can utilize a computer and printer if they need to print their resume.

