Businesses recognized for their outstanding work in 2023 by Chamber Collaborative

Members of the PortsmouthNH 400 celebrate with their unique trophy marking their Lighting the Way Award at the Oct. 30 Collaboration Awards held by the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH—Capped off by a special recognition of the Portsmouth NH 400 organization called the Lighting the Way Award, the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth celebrated its annual business awards on a dark and rainy Oct. 30.

More than 150 members of the Portsmouth business community and their friends filled the Venue at Portwalk Place, where the only sunshine was from their smiles. The setting was the 2023 Collaborative Awards, the business honors given by the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth to members in the Large Business, Small but MIGHTY Business, Volunteer of the Year, Collaborator of the Year and one special award uniquely bestowed upon an organization for 2023 alone.

The Lighting the Way Award, represented by an artistic sailboat fashioned from driftwood, recognized the efforts of the largely volunteer group that has spearheaded the City through signature activities and partnership with the community at large every chance it could. The goal of Portsmouth NH 400 was to give the community an opportunity to tell the stories that are important to them, through programs, events, exhibits and legacy projects. The executive team that helped light the way was Karen Conard, Portsmouth City Manager; Susan Labrie, Community Engagement Officer; Valerie Rochon, Managing Director; Denise Wheeler, Minister of Fun and Trevor Bartlett, “Tech & Social Media Guy.”

Traditionally part of the Chamber Collaborative’s street.life! celebration, this year, the Chamber broke the mold, separating the 900-person dinner held al fresco on Aug. 15 in celebration of Portsmouth’s 400 year activities from the Oct. 30 business awards

Ben VanCamp, the president and chief collaborator for the Chamber Collaborative, served as master of ceremonies and a video was presented featuring sponsors and the award winners in each category. VanCamp said, “Normally the awards are part of street.life!, but we really felt they deserved an event of their own, so they didn’t get lost. These nominees and award recipients really needed their own time to shine.” All but the special recognition award recipients received a Portsmouth themed clock created by the Artful Carver and discovered at the downtown store, NH Made.

The following are the 2023 Award nominees and recipients:

Nominees:

3S Artspace

Avery Insurance

Business Alliance for People of Color

Calling All Cargo

Children's Museum of New Hampshire

MacEdge

Port City Chiropractic

Portsmouth Scuba

Radmoto

SoHo Creative Studio

Stroll Café and Wine Bar

TCS Communications Corp.

Nominees:

Bangor Savings Bank

Clark Insurance

Portsmouth Regional Hospital

Rockingham County Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Nominees:

Ben St. Jean - Cross Roads House & Strawbery Banke Musem

Ginna MacDonald - Portsmouth Music & Arts Center, Rye400

Ilysse Sirmaian - Portsmouth Music Hall & PNH400

Kaley Gagne - Kennebunk Savings & Catapult Seacoast

Kali & Wayne Moulton - Sages Entertainment

Ryan Kaplan - Envision Group at Compass Real Estate

Wendy McCoole - Strawbery Banke Museum

Nominees:

Caitlyn Hassett - Atlantic Grill

Evan Mallett - Black Trumpet Bistrot

Shawn Shapiro - Port City Chiropractic

Stacy Moore - Stroll Café and Wine Bar

