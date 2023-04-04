Businesses and shoppers strengthen resilience with Shopee

Shopee users saved a total of US$1.7 billion on groceries and essentials, while new local sellers from 200 localities came online with Shopee in 2022

SINGAPORE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses and shoppers have strengthened their digital resilience by maximising opportunities through e-commerce, even as societies reopened and local communities navigate macroeconomic challenges.

According to Shopee Serves: Building Resilience with Technology , shoppers across Southeast Asia saved US$1.7 billion on groceries and essentials during Shopee's monthly shopping campaigns, as well as bigger savings brought in partnership with sellers and brands. More shoppers and businesses were able to access e-commerce, with 85% of new users coming from underserved regions outside of capitals and major cities, while new local sellers from 200 localities came online with Shopee. In addition, Shopee also scaled up support for local communities in need, with 600,000 people participating in CSR efforts organised by Shopee and trusted partners across 2022.

Terence Pang, Chief Operating Officer at Shopee, said, "Over the last year, we continued to support our communities as they navigated a particularly challenging environment. With our commitment to supporting the needs of our buyers and sellers, we helped users save more on everyday needs while helping businesses capture opportunities, such as connecting and deepening their engagement with untapped audiences already in our ecosystem. We are grateful for their continued trust in us, and we remain fully focused on helping our communities strengthen their resilience through the year ahead."

Building Resilience

Despite social and economic challenges, people and businesses found more value and new opportunities online, aided by Shopee's efforts to create value and new opportunities for all users:

Creating value: Shoppers benefited from a collective US$1.7 billion in savings on groceries and everyday essentials by shopping online during monthly shopping campaigns on Shopee, including the Big Ramadhan Sale in Indonesia, and exclusive brand deals, helping shoppers manage the rising cost of living.

Forging new opportunities: Millions of local sellers across Southeast Asia grew their digital presence in 2022, with Shopee helping them to attract new customers and engage deeply with loyal buyers.

Increasing Inclusion

Southeast Asia's digital economy developed rapidly during the pandemic as more people adopted new technologies into their lives. Beyond cost savings and improving business resilience for MSMEs, more users transacted in the digital economy for the first time in 2022 on Shopee:

Creating more joy and value: More people were able to enjoy the speed and ease of online shopping, no matter where they were

Growing digital access: More users transacted online using other services such as digital payments and food deliveries

Scaling Support

Across 2022, Shopee continued to use its platform and resources to benefit communities in need:

Supporting meaningful local causes: Approximately 600,000 people participated in CSR efforts organised by Shopee and trusted partners, in support of communities in need

Uplifting local talent: Shopee also continued to upskill homegrown sellers, entrepreneurs and talents with programs such as Shopee University and Shopee Code League, putting them in a better position to succeed in the digital economy

Access Shopee Serves: Building Resilience with Technology in full here .

