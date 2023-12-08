Businesses support museum, Dover Chamber welcomes members: Seacoast business news

Community businesses offer support for museum expansion

A Children’s Museum of NH guest plays in one of the museum’s many interactive, hands-on exhibits. The museum is planning on expanding with two new exhibit spaces opening in late 2025.

DOVER — The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire announce plans for an expansion of the second floor, which will add two new exhibits and better prepare the Museum to serve children and families in the future. Fundraising for the $420,000 expansion launched this spring, when the Museum was awarded $175,000 in Tax Credits from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA).

Multiple businesses from the community have stepped forward in recent months to support this expansion through purchasing tax credits, including the JGroup (The Sailmaker’s House, Vida Cantina, 106 Grill, White Heron Tea, Bibimbap, Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café, GC Fine Foods, Cemita, The Franklin, Dos Amigos Burritos, Liars Bench and Railpenny Tavern), ReVision Energy, Chinburg Builders, Inc., Leone, McDonnell & Roberts P.A., Meredith Village Savings Bank, Grappone Automotive Group, First Seacoast Bank, Piscataqua Savings Bank, Nathan Wechsler & Company, P.A., Newburyport Bank, Eastern Propane & Oil and Stinson Associates, CPA.

“We deeply appreciate the support from each and every business that has purchased Tax Credits this year to support the facility expansion,” said Jane Bard, Museum President. “This project is in response to feedback from our visitors and will provide more of what families are saying they need from the Museum today. These companies understand that and are making a direct investment in our local community.”

The additional 1,000 sq ft will include a farm-themed exhibit designed for visitors ages birth through five, plus a second, flexible exhibit that changes multiple times a year providing new experiences and offering opportunities for active play and creative movement. The ongoing shortage of childcare and preschool openings continues to challenge families with young children who are seeking in-person socialization and learning experiences. This additional space will enable the Museum to expand our current drop-in programs, playgroups, community events and more.

Businesses paying New Hampshire state taxes that are interested in purchasing tax credits to support this expansion project are encouraged to contact Monique Deforge, Director of Development & Community Engagement, monique@childrens-museum.org. Individuals who would like to learn more or make a donation to the project can visit www.childrens-museum.org. The Museum anticipates opening the new space in late 2025.

Dover Chamber welcomed two new members in November

DOVER — The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce held ribbon-cutting ceremonies recently to welcome two businesses as new Chamber members.

SEH Studios Art

SEH Studios Art ribbon cutting

SEH Studios Art is the gallery space of local New Hampshire artist Susan E. Hanna. The studio has recently moved to a larger location at 456 Central Avenue in Dover, with the new space featuring two galleries and classroom space.

Hanna is a self-taught artist who lives and works in New Hampshire whose work has been exhibited widely in New Hampshire, with additional shows in Massachusetts and Maine. After working in other fields, Hanna decided to take up her passion of painting full-time and pursue art as her career. She generally works with oil paints, specializing in depicting outdoor scenes. In addition to working on traditional canvas, Hanna is also known for painting on copper or aluminum panels.

Prior to the move to the new location, SEH Studios Art was based in a smaller space in Dover that did not offer the same space and room for opportunities as the Central Avenue location. The new studio has enough room for a Front Gallery and a Studio Gallery adjacent to the classroom. In addition to her own work, Hanna will feature work from visiting artists in the gallery. Current artists include Melissa Lea, Linda Van Tassell, and Jan Van Tassell.

Visit SEH Studios Art at its new location at 456 Central Avenue in Dover. To learn more about SEH Studios, visit their website SEHstudios.com or call 603-582-4777.

Bald and Bearded Accounting

Bald and Bearded Accounting ribbon cutting

Bald and Bearded Accounting is a small business based in the Seacost of N.H. that caters to fellow small businesses, while taking a new-age approach. Their services include, but are not limited to, the following: In-house CFO, bookkeeping, taxes, and payroll services.

Bald and Bearded Accounting was founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic by Jake D’Erasmo as a way to provide both price-sensitive and quality service to those in need. For the past four years, D’Erasmo and his partner, John, have been the two-man team behind the Accounting and Finance Department of an international non-profit group.

To learn more about Bald and Bearded Accounting, visit their website baldandbeardedaccounting.com, or email them at info@baldandbeardedaccounting.com for more information.

Wellesley Asset Management, Inc opens Portsmouth, N.H. office

Wellesley Asset Management's new Portsmouth office

PORTSMOUTH — Wellesley Asset Management, Inc., a convertible bond investment advisory firm with about $2 billion in assets under management, announced today the opening of a new office in Portsmouth, N.H.

The Portsmouth office will be dedicated to supporting all aspects of Wellesley's growing investment advisory business and serve as Wellesley's principal office headquartering the firm's executive, portfolio management and trading teams. Wellesley’s client service, relationship management, and operations teams will continue their presence in Massachusetts.

