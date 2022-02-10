U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,573.50
    -13.68 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,700.62
    -67.44 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.16
    -25.21 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,103.14
    +19.64 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.21
    +1.55 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.31 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0054 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0210
    +0.0920 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0096 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9400
    +0.4150 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,508.11
    +1,302.86 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.43
    +32.24 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Businessolver Named to Forbes 2022 America's Best Employers List

·2 min read

HR technology leader named to annual list highlighting 1,000 employers across 25 industries

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, today has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2022 list of America's Best Employers. The 2022 list, presented jointly each year by Forbes and Statista Inc., was published Feb. 10, naming Businessolver at No. 11 in their industry, and 111 overall.

Businessolver Logo (PRNewsfoto/Businessolver)
Businessolver Logo (PRNewsfoto/Businessolver)

"To earn a spot on any 'best' list for employers is an honor for any chief executive; however, to be awarded such distinction from a publication as valued and respected as Forbes is extra special," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver CEO and President. "On behalf of our more than 1,300 Solvers—who truly are the ones that made this honor even possible—I offer our appreciation to Forbes and Statista. As we approach our 25th year, this honor accentuates my belief that our employees are our greatest asset and key for delivering our mission — "grow our business – delight our clients"."

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey fielded to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees at companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

To view the entire 2022 America's Best Employer list visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/?sh=66c54cc8210f

About Businessolver
Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

Media Contact
Grant Stoker, Edelman (on behalf of Businessolver)
grant.stoker@edelman.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businessolver-named-to-forbes-2022-americas-best-employers-list-301480068.html

SOURCE Businessolver

Recommended Stories

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • MGM Resorts Overhauls Loyalty Program to Track Big Non-Gambling Spenders

    MGM Resorts can pinpoint more than 80 percent of its gaming revenue in Las Vegas to individual players, allowing it to direct offers to its most lucrative customers. But non-gamblers spend a lot of money in Las Vegas, too, and company executives said Wednesday they can match less than 40 percent of spending on shopping, […]

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $50

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • L.A. Rams tap Blade to provide helicopter services for Super Bowl Sunday

    The Los Angeles Rams has teamed with Blade Air Mobility Inc. to provide helicopter charter services to bypass traffic gridlock in the days leading to Super Bowl Sunday. New York-based Blade Air Mobility (Nasdaq: BLDE) said it will provide helicopter services to invited guests across the Los Angeles skyline and SoFi stadium throughout the week. Blade will travel between L.A.-area airports such as Santa Monica, Van Nuys and Orange County and the rooftop of the Rams’ hospitality headquarters at Penthouse 56 Hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi in Inglewood, California, where the Rams will be hosting special events this week.

  • California to sue Tesla for discrimination, harassment, auto maker says

    Tesla Inc. said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for 'systematic racial discrimination and harassment,' an action the company called 'misguided.'

  • Permian Oil Output to Grow for Several Years, Plains All American CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil production from the prolific Permian basin of West Texas has topped estimates and may grow by an annual rate of 600,000 barrels a day over the next several years, according to pipeline giant Plains All American Pipeline LP.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructo

  • This Company Purchases Properties and Rents Them Back. Its Stock Is a Buy.

    The Scottsdale, Ariz-based real estate investment trust is a favorite of GoodHaven Capital Management, which counts the company among its top 10 holdings.

  • Humble & Fume: Windship Distribution Subsidiary Boosted By Supply Agreement With BRNT

    By ExecEdge Editorial Staff Humble & Fume (CNSX: HMBL) has added another stable partner, as it continues to expand its product portfolio across North America. The company’s supply agreement with BRNT Ltd.—exacted through its wholly-owned subsidiary Windship Trading Co.—fortifies depth to Humble & Fume’s distribution business where product selection is critical. On January 27, […]

  • Unity Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Unity's (NYSE: U) stock hit an all-time high of $210 last November after its third-quarter earnings report dazzled investors. Should investors consider Unity's steep decline to be a good buying opportunity? What does Unity do?

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape Lay

  • Ford and GM Warn Dealers to Stop Charging So Much for New Cars

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • Zebra Technologies Hurdles Fourth-Quarter Goals, Stumbles With Outlook

    Zebra Technologies on Thursday edged above Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter but missed views with its guidance.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.