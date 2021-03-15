U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.52
    +10.18 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,832.31
    +53.67 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,408.21
    +88.35 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,357.32
    +4.54 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.33
    -0.28 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.70
    +8.90 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    +0.40 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1932
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6110
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1220
    +0.1040 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,201.85
    -3,575.04 (-5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.48
    -77.76 (-6.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,749.70
    -11.77 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,766.97
    +49.14 (+0.17%)
     

Facebook sextortionist sentenced to 75 years in prison

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Buster Hernandez has been sentenced to 75 years in federal prison. Better known by his online alias of "BrianKil," Hernandez spent years harassing and terrorizing hundreds of girls, some as young as 12-years-old. He would extort them for nude pictures and videos, threatening to rape and kill them if they didn't comply with his demands. In all, he eventually had to answer for 41 separate allegations, including charges related to the distribution of child pornography. The world is a less ugly place with Hernandez behind bars, but the story of how the FBI was eventually able to track him down also raises some hard ethical questions.

Hernandez used a combination of Tor and Tails, a privacy-focused operating system, to hide his identity and location. Initially, those measures stymied the FBI until the agency sent Hernandez a booby-trapped video that took advantage of a vulnerability in Tails' video player to relay his real IP address. Last June, Motherboard found that Facebook had paid a cybersecurity firm to develop the exploit and that it had handed it over to the FBI through an intermediary. It's not clear if the agency knew the source of the exploit until after Motherboard published its report. For its part, Facebook claims that was the only time in its history that it had helped law enforcement hack one of its users.

“The only acceptable outcome to us was Buster Hernandez facing accountability for his abuse of young girls,” the company said at the time. “This was a unique case, because he was using such sophisticated methods to hide his identity, that we took the extraordinary steps of working with security experts to help the FBI bring him to justice.”

The problem is that Tails is used by a lot of different people, including activists, journalists and government officials. As of last year, no one involved in developing and using the exploit had disclosed the vulnerability that had enabled it to the Tails development team. There's no evidence the FBI has used it against anyone else, but the door for abuse is open.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's warehouse 'mini-games' for workers are expanding across 20 states

    A few years ago, The Washington Post reported that Amazon was trying to "gameify" work in its warehouses with some social mini-games. We haven't heard much about the rather strange initiative since then, but today The Information published a story claiming that Amazon is in the middle of a "major expansion" of the program, called "FC Games." What initially stated in one warehouse back in 2017 has now rolled out across 20 states, today's report claims.

  • Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer Requests Delay of Trial After Announcement of $27 Million Settlement Awarded to George Floyd's Family

    The murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is gearing up to be quite a protracted one. In other words—the process of winning criminal accountability for the heinous killing of 46-year-old Floyd, whose neck Chauvin knelt on for nearly nine minutes last May, is unlikely to be smooth or simple, but did we expect it to be?

  • US charges CEO of company selling encrypted devices to drug traffickers

    The US Department of Justice has charged two individuals associated with encrypted phone software maker Sky Global, including the company's CEO, for allegedly facilitating global drug trafficking organizations.

  • Court: Defendant in teacher slaying has route to state funds

    Georgia's highest court opened a door Monday for taxpayer funds to help cover the legal defense of a man awaiting trial for the 2005 slaying of a high school teacher whose disappearance remained a mystery for more than a decade. The Georgia Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that private attorneys for Ryan Duke may seek to contract with a state agency to receive funding for expert witnesses. Duke had been scheduled to stand trial in April 2019 for the murder of teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead in Irwin County.

  • Bong made from bone among contraband found at prison in Columbia, SC officials say

    Shanks, cellphones and drugs were other items found in a single dorm of the prison.

  • Man Charged With Hate Crime for Assaulting Filipino American Woman on Caltrain in San Jose

    Official charges: Johan Strydom appeared at the Hall of Justice in San Jose on March 12, where he was officially charged with "sexual assault and assault with intent to do bodily harm, with hate crime enhancements," according to NBC Bay Area. The suspect was emotional when the prosecutor described the alleged comments he made about the woman, who only wished to be identified as Tiffany, KTVU reported.

  • John Oliver reluctantly decodes Tucker Carlson's 'well-laundered' white supremacist talking points

    "Our main story tonight concerns, I'm sorry to say, Tucker Carlson," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "This week — as he now seems to every week — Tucker set off a bit of a firestorm," this time around women serving in the military. "This comment sparked an all-too-familiar cycle of condemnation, defensiveness, and hype," he said, "and look, I would like nothing more than to not play into his wildly offensive schtick," but Carlson already gets lots of attention — from, for example, more than 3 million Fox News viewers on an average night, even young people. And if Carlson's expanding role at Fox "wasn't enough, Tucker's also being floated as a potential future presidential candidate, which would be seriously alarming, because of all the things that Tucker is — a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, Islamophobe, a troll — one of the most dangerous is that he is the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points," Oliver said. "Tucker — conveniently for him — doesn't fit neatly into a lot of people's perception of white supremacist," but "given that Tucker has the admiration of white supremacists and the ears of millions of your relatives, coworkers, and elected officials, we thought tonight it would be worth talking about him: where he came from, what his tactics are, and why what he represents is so dangerous." Carlson frequently, ingenuously asks what white supremacy or white nationalism even means, but when you look at his long public record of commentary, Oliver said, it's essentially the sum of his message: "He is scared of a country that looks nothing like the one he grew up in, because diversity isn't our strength; immigrants make our country poorer, dirtier, and more divided; and any attempt to change that culture is an attack on Western Civilization." And Carlson is so dangerous, he said, because his "well-laundered version" of white supremacy reaches millions of people who wouldn't be receptive to the unlaundered version. You can watch Oliver call Carlson a "performatively outraged wedge salad," a "relentlessly indignant picket fence," and a "walking yacht club scrunching his face up for an hour every night," usually "making the befuddled face of a 13th century farmer learning about bitcoin." But be aware there is also NSFW language. The Daily Show recently had a broader, lighter, more safe-for-work recap of Carlson's career and messaging, and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? The 2 most surprising nominations at the 2021 Oscars

  • Woman Learned from the FBI That Her Father Was in the Mafia

    Author of “The Apple and the Shady Tree,” Lisa Novick Goldberg shares that she had no idea that her father was involved with the Genovese crime family until she was almost 30 years old. After she unknowingly was raised in a mafia family, Neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho discusses the trauma Lisa must have gone through when she was called in front of a grand jury in an FBI investigation. Lisa shares about the paralyzing depression that followed learning about her father’s career. Woman Developed Extreme Anxiety After Learning of Her Dad’s Mafia Life

  • Judge in George Floyd police trial calls timing of $27 million settlement unfortunate

    The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the arrest of George Floyd, said on Monday it was unfortunate the city had announced a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family on Friday in the midst of jury selection. Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County District Court said he would soon recall the seven jurors seated last week to ask whether they had seen news of the settlement and whether it would affect their impartiality.

  • Final 3 SC law officers snared by FBI in Mexican cartel sting sentenced to prison

    The Orangeburg law officers believed they had connected with a Mexican cartel that would pay them bribes, but it was the FBI in a sting called “Operation Iceberg.”

  • Woman shares her ‘inhumanely’ awful online shopping mistake: ‘This is how they come?’

    TikTok is fascinated with this woman's very unusual online shopping mishap.

  • Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he is at strict prison camp outside Moscow

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being held in a prison camp in Russia's Vladimir region northeast of Moscow known for its strict control of inmates, a message posted on the opposition politician's Instagram account confirmed on Monday. Navalny's precise location had been unknown after his legal team said last week that he had been moved from the nearby Kolchugino jail and that they had not been told where he was being taken.

  • Capitol rioter boasted he could access powerful weapons to 'take back' country, prosecutors say

    Guy Reffitt, who drove from Texas to Washington, D.C., also said in recorded conversations that he and others were carrying firearms during the siege of the Capitol.

  • Elon Musk changes job title to “Technoking of Tesla”

    Watch out, Littlefinger: the automaker’s CFO is now "Master of Coin."

  • GM-backed Cruise acquires self-driving startup Voyage

    GM-backed Cruise is acquiring self-driving startup Voyage.

  • Man charged in murder of 75-year-old has history of anti-Asian violence, CA cops say

    “I’m at a loss for words.”

  • Chimpanzees at Czech zoo get screen time amid virus lockdown

    A zoo in the Czech Republic is trying out a new way for its bored chimpanzees to monkey around during the coronavirus lockdown: face time with other primates. The Safari Park in the northern town of Dvur Kralove installed a big screen in their enclosure to show them a livestream of what their fellow chimpanzees are doing on the other side of the country at a zoo in the southern city of Brno. The Safari Park launched the experimental project Thursday to enrich the everyday life of their six chimpanzees amid a strict lockdown and give them some fun after crowds of visitors disappeared when the zoo closed on Dec 18.

  • COVID Cases in Texas Decline as Restrictions are Lifted

    The rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5 percent over the past two weeks, as Governor Greg Abbott made the controversial decision to lift its mask mandate and fully reopen businesses last week. Abbott announced on March 2 that he would end the state’s mask mandate on March 10, though experts have warned that loosening restrictions too quickly could lead to surges. However, Abbott said the state’s declining coronavirus cases and accelerating vaccine distribution would enable the state to safely reopen. On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. Hospitalizations continued to fall as well, to 4,093, according to the department. The state has the third-highest death count in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as more than 46,300 Texans have died from the virus. Nearly ten percent of the state’s population — 2.8 million people — have now been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, in Mississippi, which lifted its mask mandate on March 3, there has been an average of 457 cases per day in the past week, a decrease of 23 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that he would lift restrictions shortly after Abbott said he would loosen restrictions in Texas. “Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!” Reeves tweeted. Days before the governors lifted restrictions, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky had warned against relaxing mitigation efforts, saying, “Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions.” President Biden labeled the push toward reopening “neanderthal thinking” and urged governors to keep restrictions in place.

  • Woman allegedly made deepfakes to kick rivals off daughter's cheerleading squad

    A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly creating deepfake videos to get rivals kicked off her daughter's cheerleading squad.

  • California governor launches campaign against likely recall

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom established a political committee Monday to begin raising money to defend his seat in a potential recall election, the strongest acknowledgment to date that he expects to be on the ballot this year. The Democrat’s new fundraising arm could soon send a powerful message to his possible rivals: Under state rules, Newsom alone is allowed to raise money in unlimited amounts, while other candidates must adhere to contribution limits. The California Democratic Party quickly showed its support with a $250,000 contribution.