New Busy Beaver Home Improvement Center to Hold Grand Opening in Delmont, Pa., on April 30

·3 min read

Community activities, giveaways and amazing new technologies kick off at 9 a.m.

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh-based Busy Beaver Building Centers recently opened its 25th neighborhood home improvement center at 401 Vine St. in Delmont, Pa.

Formerly a movie theater, the center measures 44,000 square feet and includes a spacious outdoor garden center. Folks in Delmont, Salem Township, Murrysville and other local communities will be welcomed to the new store with a family-friendly grand opening on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

"We're really excited to be a part of the Delmont community," says CEO Joe Kallen. "We have an amazing, knowledgeable and friendly staff with an extensive product offering that will satisfy the needs of the do-it-yourselfer as well as the professional remodeler."

The new store features an array of state-of-the-art technologies. It's the first home improvement center in the U.S. to fully use Pricer electronic shelf labels (ESL), a system that provides greater pricing accuracy by electronically maintaining the price signage.

Further automation comes in the form of Badger Technologies' autonomous robot equipped with Badger® Retail InSight software, which scans the entire store every day and alerts management to out-of-stock and misplaced products.

Both technologies relieve the staff of time-consuming tasks and give them more time to service customers. In addition, the ESL system and robot significantly speed up the handling of online orders, a popular shopping option at all Busy Beaver locations.

"Technology is a key imperative in our mission to be the favorite home improvement center in the communities we serve," says Adam Gunnett, Busy Beaver's director of IT and marketing. "We relentlessly look for innovative ways to increase efficiencies and empower our associates to provide legendary customer service."

Grand opening festivities begin with a board-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. There will be prize giveaways, family-friendly activities, and a live broadcast with WHJB 107.1 FM.

Door Buster specials for in-store customers only will include two-for-one Glidden Paint, Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, and Scotts Turf Builder Weed & Feed.

During the celebration, Busy Beaver will be accepting donations to Make-A-Wish and will reward one lucky donor with a brand-new Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Gas Grill.

About Busy Beaver

Busy Beaver was founded in 1962 with lumber yards in Clairton, Verona and Carnegie, Pa. The company quickly expanded, opening full-line home improvement centers throughout the 1970's and 1980's.

Currently, Busy Beaver operates 20 full-line home center stores and five True Value brand hardware stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, and employs more than 550 people. In September 2013, Busy Beaver began operating under the ownership of CEO Joseph Kallen, who resides in Delmont, Pa.

The company is committed to providing legendary customer service and a customer-centric in-store experience at each of its neighborhood home improvement centers.

Web: http://www.busybeaver.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BusyBeaverHomeImprovement

Instagram: @busybeaverbuildingcenters

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-busy-beaver-home-improvement-center-to-hold-grand-opening-in-delmont-pa-on-april-30-301526579.html

SOURCE Busy Beaver

