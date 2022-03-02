U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

Butler Launches at Courtyard by Marriott Chicago Downtown with BRE Hotels & Resorts

·2 min read

The Travel Technology Pioneer Brings a Bespoke Dining Concept to Chicago River North

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Butler, the leading travel technology platform serving 60,000 keys across 8 national markets, is announcing their latest expansion at Courtyard by Marriott Chicago Downtown owned by BRE Hotels & Resorts, and the introduction of a unique food and beverage concept, T&E. The modern diner concept serves New American classics in unused hotel space to maximize profits.

Butler Logo
Butler Logo

Butler Founder and CEO Premtim Gjonbalic notes: "Butler is here to contribute to solutions that will spearhead the new generation of the hotel real estate industry – and benefit everyone."

"It's time to move away from the traditional food and beverage models we've known for so long, embrace innovation and unlock profitability," explains VP of Real Estate and Acquisitions Sarve Eshtehardi. "This begins, largely, with re-thinking existing real estate and how we're utilizing the property, or better, how we can maximize existing real estate to establish new, robust profit channels. This is where Butler comes in."

Butler's unprecedented business model capitalizes on underutilized footprints in hotels to monetize and maximize every square foot of a property. With BRE Hotels & Resorts' Courtyard by Marriott Chicago Downtown and the launch of the all-new T&E concept, Butler is optimizing the Hotel's traditional food and beverage operations, serving other hotels in the market, and helping hotels profit by turning dark space, like this, into revenue-generating business for all parties involved. In addition to revenue, Butler delivers an all-encompassing guest experience through weightless, digital integration with these hotels.

Butler was founded with the belief that the guest experience should never be compromised due to the constraints of a hotel's positioning, size or location. With Butler, hotels can expand their offerings without expanding their resources and costs. Through its vertically integrated model, Butler fosters a dynamic ecosystem that incorporates the owner, operator, guest and local city. By 2023, Butler will more than double their presence, with real estate in 12 markets across the U.S. and plans to service nearly 250,000 rooms – unlocking access to over one million keys nationally.

ABOUT BUTLER:
Butler is on a mission to build the travel platform of the future by maximizing existing infrastructure and powering connections through data and experience. Butler enhances the guest journey and unlocks profitability for hotel owners, management companies, and global brands by establishing new, robust profit channels on-demand and at scale. Founded in 2018, by CEO Premtim Gjonbalic (Forbes 30 Under 30), Butler is currently serving New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, D.C., Denver and San Francisco with many more cities coming into the network regularly. For more information about Butler, visit www.bybutler.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/butler-launches-at-courtyard-by-marriott-chicago-downtown-with-bre-hotels--resorts-301494107.html

SOURCE Butler Hospitality

