Butlin’s in £60m row over ‘ordinary English’ definition of storm

Daniel Woolfson
Holidaymakers at Butlin's Minehead camp were hit by a deluge of rain last September
Chalets flooded when Butlin's Somerset camp was hit by a deluge of rain last September - BBC

Butlin’s advertises its camps as sunny havens for holidaymakers seeking to escape the routine of everyday life.

But guests experienced the polar opposite last September when its biggest camp in Somerset was forced to close by a deluge of rain. Chalets were flooded and holidays derailed.

Now, Butlin’s has kicked off a legal battle over whether the disaster counted as a storm or a flood.

The holiday camp operator has sued its insurers in a row over who foots the £60m bill for the disaster. At issue is how to classify the torrential rain.

Butlin’s insurers, led by Aviva, argue that it was a storm and say clauses in their agreements limit the amount paid out to cover storm damage to £25m.

However, Butlin’s claims it was the victim of a flood and is taking the insurers to court to try and get the full sum to cover damages.

In legal documents seen by The Telegraph, the holiday camp company argued that a “named storm” had not been declared when the flooding happened, and that the rain had not been accompanied by high winds.

“As a matter of ordinary English and/or as a matter of law, a ‘storm’ occurs only where there is high wind,” its legal claim reads.

“The damage was caused by the flooding and a reasonable policyholder would not view this as storm damage.”

Aviva has yet to file a response and declined to comment when approached by The Telegraph. It is understood that the insurer does not believe that the legal definition of a storm requires there to be high wind, based on previous rulings.

Not all storms are given names. The Met Office says it decides to name a storm when there is “the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red warning”.

An amber warning means there is the potential of delays, power cuts and property damage, while a red warning means there will likely be a risk to life with “substantial” disruption to travel, energy supplies and widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

Guests who were staying at the Butlin’s camp in Minehead during the heavy rain last year told the BBC there were “streams of water” entering their chalets, while one told Somerset Live they had faced “filthy contaminated water” coming up from under the floors.

Butlin’s chief executive Jon Hendry Pickup told the Financial Times he was “disappointed” with how the insurance claim had been handled. He said the extreme weather had caused tens of thousands of cancellations on top of the cost of repairs.

It comes as Britain is increasingly grappling with soaring costs linked to extreme weather. Last year was the worst on record for weather-related home insurance claims, which reached £573m – a 36pc increase on 2022’s total.

Much of this was caused by storms such as Babet, Ciaran and Debi last autumn, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said. Storm damage claims hit £133m, while flooding added £286m to that total. Burst pipes, often triggered by intense downfalls, accounted for £153m worth of claims.

A Butlin’s spokesman said: “Our Minehead resort was heavily impacted by the severe flooding that affected many businesses and homes in the South West in September 2023.

“As a result of the extensive damage to the Minehead site our team have worked very hard to ensure the resort is back open and running, but as this is now a legal matter, we’re unable to comment further.”

Butlin’s was founded in the 1930s by Billy Butlin, a travelling showman, who wanted to provide affordable holidays for ordinary British families. It currently runs three holiday camps in Minehead, Skegness and Bognor Regis.

Known for its distinctive chalets and its red coat-wearing staff, the business has experienced a boom in popularity since the pandemic amid a rise in demand for so-called “staycations”. It currently hosts around 1.5 million guests every year.

The company was owned by Bourne Leisure until 2021, when it was bought by the private equity giant Blackstone. Less than two years later it was sold back to one of the families that originally owned it in a £300m deal.

