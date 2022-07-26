U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.50
    -20.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,826.00
    -141.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,268.25
    -86.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.80
    -7.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.48
    +1.78 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    +0.08 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0146
    -0.0079 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    -0.0790 (-2.80%)
     

  • Vix

    23.98
    +0.95 (+4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2008
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5700
    -0.0960 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,030.19
    -950.91 (-4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.64
    -25.86 (-5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.53
    +41.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Butlr lands new cash to put people-detecting sensors in the office

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Butlr, an MIT Media Lab spinout developing sensors that use body heat to estimate office occupancy, today announced that it raised $20 million in a Series A round with participation from Carrier Global Corporation (a strategic investor), Tiger Global, Primetime Partners, E14, Unionlabs, Hyperplane and Tectonic Ventures. Co-founder and CEO Honghao Deng said that the proceeds will support product development and expanding Butlr's 50-person workforce, specifically its go-to-market team.

Deng asserts that many companies are flying blind when it comes to real estate. While they added heads during the pandemic, they now face economic headwinds that could -- or already have -- prompted hiring freezes and layoffs. With the lack of clarity on whether they should lease more space, reduce their footprint, use co-working spaces or all of the above, Deng said, it's resulting in paused construction and office redesigns as companies figure how to accommodate employees' needs while cutting costs.

According to a March AT&T poll, 72% of businesses lack clear hybrid work strategy.

"The pandemic brought home the need to understand occupancy and utilization data for real estate executives," Deng told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Whereas pre-pandemic, they could assume everyone would be in every day of the week, that's no longer the case. Real estate and workplace executives need to establish a new baseline and make data-driven decisions given the dollars at risk with regard to office space and employee productivity."

He points to Butlr's technology as the solution, which uses thermal sensing and AI to provide data on space occupancy and historical activity. The company's sensors -- which Deng and Butlr's other co-founder, Jiani Zeng, developed while at MIT -- don't require networking equipment other than a Wi-Fi connection and hub and have a claimed "multiyear" battery life. Via a cloud dashboard and API, Butlr displays information like which areas of an office are the busiest and how many people have entered and exited a space.

Butler
Butler

One of Butlr's temperature sensors. Image Credits: Butlr

One key advantage of Butlr's sensors is that they preserves privacy, claims Deng. The palm-sized hardware captures only "temperature pixels" and nothing else, unlike, say, cameras.

"There are various sensing modalities to understand space occupancy and utilization, ranging from the old-school time and utilization studies (i.e., consultants with clipboards and clickers) to using Wi-Fi access points to cameras and more exotic lidar solutions," Deng continued. "Each sensing modality has its advantages and limitations due to physics. The reason customers are choosing Butlr has to do with privacy, cost of ownership, time to value and flexibility."

It's worth noting that Butlr isn't totally unique in its privacy-preserving approach. Density, a competitor, has long claimed that its sensors can only capture occupancy data and not information that might be used to identify a person.

Still, Deng says that Butlr's hardware design and space-designing software was what won over many of its early customers.

"Commercial real estate and senior living are the first two industries to embrace Butlr’s technology, and the company is exploring opportunities for people sensing in additional markets," Deng said. "Beyond using occupancy data for real estate decisions and planning, it’s also being used to understand and foster a better employee experience, and for smart buildings and facilities management. For instance, our partner Infogrid’s smart cleaning solution uses Butlr occupancy data to enable their customers to avoid cleaning areas that haven’t been used."

As of last year, Butlr was exploring ways its sensors could be used to track activity, including walking speed, posture and quality of sleep in assisted care facilities. The company currently offers a "fall detection" service that flags "unusual" movement patterns, starting at $120 per sensor per year with discounts for volume purchases.

Butler
Butler

Monitoring occupancy using Butlr. Image Credits: Butlr

Beating back rivals like the aforementioned Density as well as VergeSense and CoWorkr (which was acquired last July), Butlr has managed to land a number of Fortune 500 customers including Georgia Pacific and Carrier, which plans to embed the startup's tech into its Abound platform for real estate management.

"Butlr’s technology, when integrated with the Abound cloud-based digital platform, will present building owners and operators with additional real-time insights to make confident decisions to improve energy efficiency while ensuring occupant wellness," Jennifer Anderson, senior vice president of strategy at Carrier, told TechCrunch in an emailed statement.

When asked, Deng declined to give revenue numbers or even an estimate of Butlr's customer base size. But he was adamant the company is well positioned for the remainder of 2022. despite the economic uncertainty.

"The office is a product. It has a value proposition with customers and substitutes -- real estate is typically the second-largest line item for a company behind headcount" Deng said. "Just as one would never launch a product without instrumenting it to understand performance, so it should be with offices and buildings. All the more so given the uncertainty that hybrid work has posed on real estate executives."

To date, Redwood City-based Butlr has raised $29.1 million in capital.

Recommended Stories

  • Corporate travel tech platform Spotnana nabs $75M

    Spotnana, a self-proclaimed "travel-as-a-service" platform that targets corporations, travel management firms, and other technology companies with a cloud-based toolset for booking and managing travel, has raised $75 million in a series B round of funding. The raise comes less than a year after Spotnana exited stealth with $41 million in funding, and the latest cash injection is perhaps indicative of the world slowly returning to normal as businesses resume at least some degree of travel. Founded out of New York in 2019, Spotnana touts itself as a "unified cloud-based platform," one that gives a consistent interface and booking experience to each user -- it serves as a single platform for both travelers and agents, who can see the same travel inventory, profiles, policies, and rates, all at the same time.

  • Samsung's Galaxy S22 will be available in another shade of purple on August 10th

    The new Bora Purple color will be available only for the smallest S22, though Samsung said it will launch on "exciting new Galaxy devices later this year."

  • Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft earnings: A crucial week for Big Tech

    Big Tech companies Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple will report their earnings this week.

  • Intel Forges Foundry Chip Collaboration With This TSMC Partner After Qualcomm, Amazon

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Media Tek Inc (OTC: MDTKF) collaborated to manufacture chips using Intel Foundry Services' (IFS) advanced process technologies. Intel said the first products would be manufactured in the next 18- to 24- month period and will be in a more mature technology process called Intel 16, with the chips used for smart devices, Reuters reports. In addition to maintaining a close partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) in advanced process nodes,

  • These 2 Cloud Players Are Teaming Up Against AWS

    Microsoft and Oracle have teamed up to tackle issues embedded in multi-cloud platforms. The solution may help them catch up to AWS.

  • Robots are making french fries, chicken wings and more as restaurant kitchens gear up for an automated future

    Where robots were once seen as a possible replacement for human workers, they're now "co-workers" operating side-by-side with staff.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Musk Says One Thing Is Central to the Future of the Car

    Tesla's CEO, who has pushed the auto industry to go electric, weighs in on a particular factor that will be critical to the industry's future.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Meta Weighs Buying Eye-Tracking Glasses Startup AdHawk

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is considering whether to acquire AdHawk Microsystems Inc., a Canadian developer of eye-tracking technology for augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Face

  • Tech Earnings Season: 5 Things That Have Stood Out So Far

    Demand is cooling for some products and services, and a strong dollar is a clear headwind. But not all of the news has been bad.

  • Amazon raises Prime subscription fees in UK

    Amazon is set to hike the price of its delivery and streaming services to cope with 'increased inflation and operating costs'.

  • Apple Watch to get higher-end model

    Bloomberg reports the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will be the device's first redesign since the Series 4 was released four years ago.

  • Anti-Instagram App BeReal Takes Top Spot on Apple Despite Crashes

    (Bloomberg) -- BeReal, a social media app dubbed the anti-Instagram, has soared in popularity in recent weeks despite numerous complaints that it crashes at a critical moment. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsThe app, w

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? It Depends On Whether It's In The Same Boat As AT&T, Verizon

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • 3 Things About Intel That Smart Investors Know

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is one of the largest chipmakers in the world and a bellwether of the semiconductor industry. Intel is trying to catch up to TSMC again by expanding its plants and upgrading its technology, but the critics believe its 11th-hour effort will fail and result in an existential crisis for the company. The bulls believe government subsidies, especially the pending CHIPS Act, could save Intel.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Corporate Spending In U.S. Recession?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • ‘The robot broke the child’s finger — this, of course, is bad’: Chess robot goes rogue in Russia

    News outlets are reporting that a robot broke the finger of a 7-year-old boy at a Moscow chess competition earlier this month. Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, reportedly told TASS, the Russian news agency, that the scenario unfolded as follows: “The child made a move, and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him.” Lazarev added the robot was rented by his organization for the event and “has been exhibited in many places” prior to the competition.

  • Tucows Announces Timing for Q2 2022 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 5:05 p.m. ET

    Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results via news release on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:05 p.m. ET.