BUTTE ENERGY ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

TSXV – BEN.H

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Butte Energy Inc. (TSXV: BEN.H) (the "Company") announces the grant of 4,250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants and charitable organizations at a price of $0.07 per share, exercisable for a period of 10 years, subject to TSXV approval.

On behalf of BUTTE ENERGY INC.

"Geir Liland"
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Butte Energy Inc.

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c4058.html

