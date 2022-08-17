U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

THE BUTTER HAS ARRIVED IN SYRACUSE!

·2 min read

Sculptors begin construction of the 54th Annual Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York's best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans.

Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton unpacked the butter and their tools and have begun work on the sculpture. The butter comes from Batavia, N.Y.-based producer O-AT-KA Milk Products.

The butter used for the sculpture is out of specification for retail sale for a variety of reasons, so American Dairy Association North East works with the sculptors to put it to good use by creating a beautiful piece of art that thousands enjoy.

Even after the Fair, the butter doesn't go to waste. Instead, it will be sent to Noblehurst Farms, a dairy farm in Pavilion, N.Y., where it will be recycled into renewable energy in a digester along with other food waste.

"I really love that this iconic attraction repurposes butter not just once, but twice – first by turning unusable product into an artistic sculpture, and then after the fair, by recycling it into renewable energy on a dairy farm," says John Chrisman, CEO, American Dairy Association North East. "I encourage fairgoers to visit the Dairy Products Building and see the annual Butter Sculpture that always pays tribute to our hardworking dairy farm families who work 365 days a year to sustainably and responsibly produce milk."

American Dairy Association North East will unveil the 54th Annual Butter Sculpture to the media and live on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AmericanDairyNE/ on Tuesday, August 23rd, the day before the Fair officially opens. It will then be on display in the Dairy Products Building for the duration of the 13-day Fair.

(PRNewsfoto/ADANE)
(PRNewsfoto/ADANE)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-butter-has-arrived-in-syracuse-301607826.html

SOURCE American Dairy Association North East

