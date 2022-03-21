U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Butter Market Size to Hit USD 49.07 Billion by 2021-2028 | Butter Industry Registering CAGR of 4.11%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in butter market are Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), Dairy Farmers of America (U.S.), Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (India), Ornua Co-operative Ltd. (Ireland), Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), Nestle India Ltd. (India), Organic Valley Family of Farms (U.S.), Royal FrieslandCampina NV (Netherlands), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.) and others

Pune, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The butter market size was USD 35.61 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 37.01 billion 2021 to USD 49.07 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.11% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Butter Market, 2021-2028.” Rising demand for processed food products such as bakery, confectionery, desserts, and ready-to-eat meals among consumers is expected to increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increased demand for packaged butter across physical retail and foodservice channels will boost the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

Increased Retail Presence to Accelerate Market Growth During Forecast

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the butter industry in its initial phases by slowing down growth. However, as the pandemic rallied on, a positive effect on sales in terms of growth and volume was observed. Baking was considered a top hobby for many consumers who were forced to implement from work-from-home solutions. Additionally, the reopening of hotels, restaurants, and cafes is expected to drive market growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/butter-market-106457

List of Key Players Present in the Butter Market:

  • Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

  • Arla Foods (Denmark)

  • Dairy Farmers of America (U.S.)

  • Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (India)

  • Ornua Co-operative Ltd. (Ireland)

  • Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Nestle India Ltd. (India)

  • Organic Valley Family of Farms (U.S.)

  • Royal FrieslandCampina NV (Netherlands)

  • The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Report Coverage

The study focuses on providing a comprehensive analysis for our readers by presenting critical factors such as leading companies, product types, and top end uses of the product. Additionally, the study offers insights in the sector by presenting ongoing market trends along with prominent industry developments. The study also noted various factors that will be responsible for the positive and negative outlook on the market during the forecast period.

Segments

Type, End-Use, and Region are Studied

On the basis of type, the market is divided into salted and unsalted.

By end-use, the market is segmented into industrial processing, retail channels, and foodservice.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/butter-market-106457

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Demand for Processed Food Products to Augment Growth

Rising demand for dairy products such as dairy fats & butter and increasing perception of positive health attributes are expected to boost the butter market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing disposable income among consumers along with increasing demand for bakery products such as cakes, bread, cookies, and biscuits will increase the footprint of the market. Additionally, increasing innovations and developments across the dairy beverages coupled with increasing retail presence will fuel the market growth.

However, rising popularity of lactose-free and vegan foods will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Market due to Rising Disposable Income Among Consumers

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the largest butter market share during the forecast period, owing to rising sale of packaged butter along with growing demand for dairy products. Additionally, increasing expenditure among consumers and rising integration of the product for cooking and baking will increase the footprint of the market. The increasing presence of prominent players in the market along with rising processing capabilities will fuel the growth of the market.

Europe will contribute a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for clean-label and sustainable milk and dairy products along with rising demand for bakery and other similar products. Rising consumer inclination toward healthier and safer products will fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Novel Product Launches to Bolster Market Growth

The major players are Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, and Land O’Lakes. Dominant players are often focusing on capturing maximized revenue by launching novel products and increasing product offerings. For example, in September 2020, Minerva dairy launched a new small size package of premium butter containing sea salt. This launch is aimed at increasing the company’s retail distribution capabilities. Increased arrival of smaller players in the market will fragment the market, further consolidating he market share. Other players are contributing by instituting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions with like-minded organizations to increase their product portfolio.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/butter-market-106457

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

4.2. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.3. Supply Chain Analysis

4.4. Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

4.5. Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

4.5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

4.5.2. Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

4.5.3. Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/butter-market-106457

Industry Development

  • October 2020: Grahams partnered with Isle of Skye Sea Salt Co. and launched a new artisan Scottish sea salt butter. It is a mixture of top quality, natural, and unrefined sea salt from the Isle of Skye.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


