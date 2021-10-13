U.S. markets closed

BUTTERBALL, LLC RECALLS GROUND TURKEY PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·3 min read

Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs
Buck McKay (202) 720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-038-2021



BUTTERBALL, LLC RECALLS GROUND TURKEY PRODUCTS

DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 – Butterball, LLC, a Mount Olive, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.



The ground turkey items were produced on September 28, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:







The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered when FSIS and the establishment received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey produced by Est. 7345.



There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Christa Leupen, PR Manager, Butterball LLC at (919) 255-7598.



Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

###

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov


