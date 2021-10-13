BUTTERBALL, LLC RECALLS GROUND TURKEY PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
CLASS I RECALL
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 – Butterball, LLC, a Mount Olive, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
