Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stocks Shoot Up 31% But Its P/S Still Looks Reasonable

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 31% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 35% in the last twelve months.

Following the firm bounce in price, Butterfly Network may be sending strong sell signals at present with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 7.2x, when you consider almost half of the companies in the Medical Equipment industry in the United States have P/S ratios under 3.5x and even P/S lower than 1.5x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

What Does Butterfly Network's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Butterfly Network certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

How Is Butterfly Network's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Butterfly Network's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 17% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 166% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 20% per annum as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 8.9% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Butterfly Network's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Butterfly Network's P/S?

The strong share price surge has lead to Butterfly Network's P/S soaring as well. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Butterfly Network maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Medical Equipment industry, as expected. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

