U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.49
    +0.15 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3000
    +0.3500 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,419.83
    -216.66 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.27 (-0.66%)
     

Buttigieg urges U.S. railroads to boost safety, not oppose reforms

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he will call on major railroads to improve safety after a Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a train operated by Norfolk Southern.

Buttigieg in a letter to Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Alan Shaw said he would also call on Congress to raise the cap on fines against railroads for violating safety regulations "to ensure their deterrent effect is commensurate with the economic proportions of today’s large railroad companies." Buttigieg said he will outline specific safety improvements railroads should take immediately.

"Major derailments in the past have been followed by calls for reform – and by vigorous resistance by your industry to increased safety measures. This must change," Buttigieg wrote. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

