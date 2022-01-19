U.S. markets closed

Buttonwood Financial Group On Why Comprehensive Wealth Management Is for Everyone

·3 min read

Buttonwood Financial Group on Wealth Management: Comprehensive Services for Everyone in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Comprehensive wealth management can easily sound intimidating to the average person in Kansas City. They might instantly think that it's only for investors with countless zeros stacked up in their portfolios. Buttonwood Financial Group explains why the reality is much more inclusive and how they help clients achieve financial growth no matter what background they come from.

While comprehensive wealth management is a financial strategy that encompasses all of your assets, the more general term of wealth management can apply to people's multiple pedestrian decisions every day. Which employee benefits to select at work, contributing to a Traditional IRA or Roth IRA, determining policy options for home and auto insurance: these could be considered strategies under this financial principle.

Thinking about financial management as less of a number-filled minefield and more of an approach or basic philosophy of what we choose to do with our wealth can make it easier to dive into and master. The staff at Buttonwood Financial Group can explain what it takes to conserve what you have, grow it into something more, and still have enough to live the lifestyle you want.

Kansas City is full of people with different dreams that will eventually require money to turn those plans into a reality. Some people want a modest retirement where they live off the land. Others will like to send all of their grandchildren to top-tier universities. Whether people fall on the spectrum, comprehensive wealth management can help them get there.

Buttonwood Financial Group offers scaled services depending on your assets and a staff who would never push their clients to make decisions they aren't comfortable with. While risk is inherent in an array of financial services, that doesn't mean clients need to feel forced to get involved in an industry or opportunity that they don't understand or don't support. There are also practical considerations here that take everything from people's free time to personal interests. (In other words, not everyone will want to be a landlord.)

Comprehensive wealth management starts with understanding the returns on all of your holdings. Whether that's five rental properties or a collection of action figures, it's critical to get a handle on what you already have. From there, the Team at Buttonwood Financial Group can assess how it's helping your portfolio and where adjustments can be made to improve your bottom line. It could mean concentrating accounts in some cases, so there's a clear focus on them. For most people, it might mean diversifying, so they're protected in case of inevitable market dips.

Coming Out Ahead

Clients of Buttonwood Financial Group will tell you that they're not just well taken care of at this financial firm. The personal attention that they receive goes far beyond a few simple questions about their investment accounts. Working with Buttonwood Financial Group provides an opportunity for people to explore how they can make their money work for them and decide which strategies make the most sense for them.

CONTACT:
Caroline Hunter
Buttonwood Financial Group
816-285-9000

SOURCE: Buttonwood Financial Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684686/Buttonwood-Financial-Group-On-Why-Comprehensive-Wealth-Management-Is-for-Everyone

