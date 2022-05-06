U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.75
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,844.00
    -66.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,822.50
    -35.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.10
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.76
    +0.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.40
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +5.78 (+22.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2356
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5950
    +0.4150 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,483.67
    -3,240.66 (-8.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.24
    -70.87 (-7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,850.53
    +32.00 (+0.12%)
     

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is Projected to be Valued Over US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

·5 min read

  • Rising demand for animal feed is generating sizable business prospects in the butyric acid derivatives market

  • Increasing demand for meat and poultry products in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to fuel regional market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global butyric acid derivatives market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, states an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

In recent years, animal feeds are being increasingly utilized by owners of ruminants, poultry, aquatic animals, and swine globally, owing to their high nutritional value. Animal feeds are manufactured with the help of blending products with plenty of nutritional contents, including silage, hay, sprouted grains, straw, legumes, and oils.

Butyric acid derivatives are being increasingly utilized as additives in animal feed, owing to their ability to assist in catering to the essential health needs of animals. Rise in popularity of animal feeds due to their ability to provide proper diet, improve gut health, and help in improving performance of an animal is creating prominent business prospects in the global butyric acid derivatives market, notes a study by TMR.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22328

Companies in the butyric acid derivatives market are expected to gain sizable growth in Asia Pacific due to a surge in use of tributyrin as an additive in animal feed. This aside, increase in demand for meat and poultry products in several regional nations, including China, India, Singapore, and Thailand is anticipated to support the Asia Pacific butyric acid derivatives market in the years ahead, according to TMR analysts.

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Key Findings

  • With rising understanding on the importance of healthy lifestyles among people globally, this population base is increasing the consumption of eggs, meat, and dairy products. As a result, the demand for animal feed is increasing, which, in turn, is propelling the global butyric acid derivatives market. This aside, surge in the prevalence of different diseases in animals is estimated to fuel the sales growth in the butyric acid derivatives market in the years ahead.

  • Due to rising understanding on advantages of protein found in animal meat, demand for meat-based products is increasing globally. This factor is fueling sales in the butyric acid derivatives market. Moreover, the market is being driven by factors such as rising in trend of online shopping of food products through mobile apps, which allow for fast delivery of fresh meat. Hence, the global market for butyric acid derivatives is estimated to cross a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=22328

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Growth Boosters

  • Surge in demand for animal feed globally is boosting sales of calcium butyrate, which, in turn, is bolstering the growth in the butyric acid derivatives market

  • Rise in demand for protein-rich food products globally is generating business opportunities in the market for butyric acid derivatives

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22328

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Competition Landscape

  • Players operating in the butyric acid derivatives market are utilizing different strategies such as merger, R&D, collaboration, product innovation, and joint venture in order to stay ahead of the competition

  • Companies operating in the butyric acid derivatives market are focusing on expansion of their production capacities in products required for different farm animals such as goats and sheep

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Nutreco, DSM

  • Perstorp Holding AB

  • OQ Chemicals Corporation

  • The Eastman Chemical Company

  • Palital Feed Additives B.V.

  • Kemin Industries Inc.

  • Alfa Aesar

  • Innovad

  • Kunshan Odowell Co., Ltd.

  • Balchem Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=22328

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Segmentation

Animal Feed

  • Poultry

  • Swine

  • Aquaculture

  • Others (including Goats and Sheep)

Product

  • Sodium Butyrate

  • Calcium Butyrate

  • Esterified Tributyrin

  • Others (Potassium Butyrate and Magnesium Butyrate)

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Amino Acid Derivatives Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/amino-acid-derivatives-market.html

Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/amino-acid-metabolism-disorders-treatment-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/butyric-acid-derivatives-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/butyric-acid-derivatives-market-is-projected-to-be-valued-over-us-1-4-bn-by-2031--states-tmr-study-301540950.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Newsflash: The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

    Today is shaping up negative for The Williams Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:WMB ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • 12 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best American stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022. The beginning of 2022 brought along something investors hadn’t witnessed since the early days of 2020: […]

  • These Analysts Think EQT Corporation's (NYSE:EQT) Earnings Are Under Threat

    Market forces rained on the parade of EQT Corporation ( NYSE:EQT ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) shareholders have earned a 58% return over the last year

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly...

  • Results: Howmet Aerospace Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    Investors in Howmet Aerospace Inc. ( NYSE:HWM ) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.3% to close at US$36.56 following...

  • This Analyst Just Wrote A Brand New Outlook For UFP Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UFPT) Business

    UFP Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UFPT ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making...

  • With EPS Growth And More, Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Is Interesting

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Aab 050422 1

    Bitcoin's “Mayer Multiple,” the ratio of BTC's price to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), is just shy of 0.80, indicating that the “digital gold” is at a point of undervaluation and trading at a nearly 20% discount. Plus, a discussion on the impact of hawkish Federal Reserve policy on BTC price as “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee presents the “Chart of the Day.

  • Top Nomura Trader's 'Car Salesman' Lies Were Harmless, Jury Is Told

    (Bloomberg) -- No one disputes that former Nomura senior trader James Im lied to his customers. The question for the jurors weighing his liability is whether anyone believed and acted on those lies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powe

  • JBG Smith posts fairly flat first quarter earnings — but a huge year-over-year improvement

    The REIT continues to focus on its growing its presence near Amazon's second headquarters, and resetting its portfolio to be multifamily heavy.

  • Stocks briefly extend rise, Treasury yields pull back after Fed statement

    U.S. stocks popped to session highs then pulled back to remain slightly higher Wednesday in a relatively subdued reaction after the Federal Reserve, as expected, delivered a half-point increase to the fed funds rate and set out its timetable to aggressively begin winding down its near $9 trillion balance sheet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 86 points, or 0.3%,versus a gain of around 180 points ahead of the announcement. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were each 0.2% higher. The yield

  • Vista Outdoor will split consumer products Bell, CamelBak from ammunition business

    Vista Outdoor Inc., an Anoka-based company that sells both ammunition and consumer brands like Bell bicycle helmets and CamelBak water bottles, plans to separate into two publicly traded companies.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy After Chipmaker's First-Quarter Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • DZ Bank's Muehl on China's Tech Selloff

    Manuel Muehl, Leadeng Emerging Markets Analyst for Equity Research at DZ Bank, says a catalyst is needed to reverse China's tech stock selloff, and that ending the regulatory crackdown could be key. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Why Moderna's Outlook Doesn't Inspire Hope For Covid Vaccine Sales

    Moderna's Covid vaccine obliterated quarterly views Wednesday, but the company retained its full-year outlook and Moderna stock floundered.

  • Federal Reserve Begins Two-Fisted Tightening; Dow Jones Rallies On Powell Comments

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key rate and OK'd balance-sheet runoff. But stocks leapt as Fed chief Powell ruled out even-bigger hikes.

  • RBI May Extend Rate Hikes on Worries Over Inflation-Target Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank may extend interest-rate hikes amid worries inflation would exceed its mandated target in the next six months, although a three-quarter point increase is unlikely in the June meeting, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Pow

  • Picks test

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. When you take out a HELOC, you’re taking out a revolving line of credit based on the equity you have in your home. Homeowners typically take HELOCs out to cover hefty expenses like home remodels and repairs, medical costs and unexpected expenditures.

  • European stocks' relief rally fades, growth concerns rise

    European stocks fell for the second straight session on Thursday, with most major sectors handing back earlier gains made after less hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.7% lower, led by the travel and leisure, banking and insurance sectors. Investors were relieved after the Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, with Chairman Jerome Powell explicitly ruling out a 75 basis point hike in a coming meeting, but the rally in European stocks faded just as Wall Street opened lower on Thursday.

  • ECB sees sequence of moves to lift rates into positive territory: Lane

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank is preparing for a sequence of rate hikes that will put its benchmark rate in positive territory, but the path it takes is more important than the exact date of the first move, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday. With inflation soaring to a record high 7.5% last month, policymakers have advocated a quicker exit from stimulus and several, including board member Isabel Schnabel, have made the case for a move as soon as July. "I think it’s clear that at some point we’re going to be moving rates, not just once, but over time, in a sequence," Lane told the Bruegel think tank.